Tuesday will be Senior Night for Abu Kigab. Actually, Senior Night No. 2.
The Boise State forward got a send-off last season, but it was odd. ExtraMile Arena was all but empty because of COVID precautions, so Kigab was greeted with only a few spread-out cheers. Plus, with COVID making it all-but-impossible to travel internationally, Kigab had none of his family from Sudan or Canada walking with him.
Lastly, and this part is crucial, Kigab still had a season of eligibility remaining.
He, of course, took advantage of his extra COVID year and returned to Boise State to lead an all-time squad. Kigab is the top scorer (14.4 points per game) on a Broncos team that can clinch at least a share of the Mountain West regular-season title with a win over Nevada on Tuesday.
Before tip-off, Kigab will be honored again. He’ll get the framed jersey again (No word yet if it’ll be the same one). He’ll hug coach Leon Rice again. And he’ll get an ovation again, certainly much louder this go-round.
As his career in the blue and orange winds down — for real, this time — teammates, coaches, fans, alumni, even those within the athletic department have gone out of their way to praise Kigab. In a video Boise State released on Monday afternoon, assistant coach R-Jay Barsh echoed the words of many when he said Kigab “epitomizes what it means to be a Bronco.”
That is a gushing sentiment. But, you may be wondering: What does that even mean? Here’s an example.
A few weeks ago, Boise State’s charter flight was delayed over an hour, which wouldn’t have been so bad if 1. The Broncos weren’t trapped in Laramie, Wyoming, and 2. The Cowboys hadn’t just snapped BSU’s 14-game winning streak.
Most of the players waited in the locker room or on the bus or somewhere deep inside Arena-Auditorium. Kigab killed time on the court. He stood in the paint and shot eight-footer after eight-footer as BSU’s assistant to the head coach Lexus Williams rebounded and chatted about the game.
The arena was desolate and quiet, with shuffled noise coming from Kigab’s ball bouncing and the cleanup crew tossing cans into big, black garbage bags. One of those workers, wearing sweats and a black hoodie, was tasked with picking up all the trash from the student section — which, at Wyoming, is literally on the court.
“Do they make you do this by yourself? Kigab asked.
“Yeah,” the guy responded. “This is my job.”
Kigab didn’t care. He walked over and spent the next few minutes clearing the section and filling the trash bags, just a few moments before Williams and BSU’s Assistant Director of Creative Services Alex Bell joined him.
This may just sound like a good deed. And it is, just a rare one. What made it so captivating was not the act but the conversation. Kigab did not help silently. He talked basketball with the Wyoming worker, telling him how he went to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. and how, because it’s an academy, he didn’t play in any state tournaments. The Kigab began to inquire about the man picking up trash.
“He actually told me he was a player at Wyoming,” Kigab said. He’s a coach and he brings his girls basketball teams to the game — I think the school actually pays to bring the team, which is pretty cool — so they can go to AAU tournaments and stuff. I learned a lot about the dude. He’s a cool guy.”
Again, this was a random late-night, 10-minute conversation with a stranger after a brutal loss — and Kigab remembers everything about it more than three weeks later.
“I mean, that’s Abu,” Williams said.
There are people who read books and attend seminars and meditate and study religion and do all these things in the hopes of making others feel important, feel valued and feel happy. Kigab turns strange interactions into natural conversation, an effortless charisma that lifts up so many.
It’s almost easy to forget he’s 6-foot-7, 220 pounds and has this short fadeaway jumper that, like the man himself, is beautifully intricate.
Lester Hardy opened his home to Kigab in 2016. Equipped with an extra bedroom in Napa, Calif., the Hardys agreed to be the host family for a Prolific Prep basketball player who needed shelter. One of the first times he met Kigab, Hardy rolled into the gym to find a Kansas coach watching his new housemate. Not a few minutes later, Kigab went up for an alley-oop, landed awkwardly and broke his wrist.
“It was a quick, somewhat dramatic introduction into a much higher-stakes high school athletic environment than we were used to,” Hardy said.
But Hardy and his family began to get used to it, used to the constant trips to the gym and the overinflating grocery bills. And they began to love it all. Hardy spent two years housing Kigab and will now spend a lifetime rooting for him, so much so that Hardy and his family flew into Boise this week so they could attend his senior night.
Over the years, Hardy saw a kid full of energy channel it for good.
In 2019, the Hardys traveled to Honolulu to watch Kigab and the Broncos compete in the Diamond Head Classic right around Christmas. When Kigab was free, his former host family always offered to take him out to eat. They always noticed that he boxed up any leftovers, that he made sure to hand it over to a homeless person before he got to his hotel.
“He did that in a way that was so naturally respectful and compassionate that it made quite the impression on us,” Hardy said. “It’s really just about treating that person naturally like it’s anyone else you might say hello to.”
A native of Sudan, Kigab moved to St. Catherines when he was 9 years old, a scenic city in Ontario, Canada just 10 miles from Niagara Falls. Kigab was always destined to be a champion athlete. His father, Sultan, was a professional marathon open-water swimmer whose feats just make you want to wince in agony: Sixteen-hour races, 24-hour races, swimming across the English Channel, on and on and on.
“I think that’s where I get my grit from,” Kigab said. “He’s one of the most mentally tough people I’ll probably ever meet.”
Sultan was a celebrity in Sudan, so popular that there’s a picture of him with Muhammad Ali — the origin of which is hazy but somehow relates to Manute Bol, Kigab said. Sultan gave his son expectations to live up to, naming him after his friend Abdel Latif Abu Heif, considered one of the greatest open-water swimmers in history who earned an incredible nickname: The Crocodile of the Nile.
Kigab did not pick up a basketball until he got to school in St. Catharines. Something about Kigab and that orange ball of leather meshed. He trekked to the YMCA day after day and developed some skills that drew some attention.
“But he was by no means a star or anything,” said Pat Sullivan, Kigab’s high school coach at St. Francis, a powerhouse in the region.
When Kigab arrived at St. Francis, the program was lean. Sullivan began consulting with his junior varsity coaches about a kid possibly ready to make a leap. They agreed to send Kigab, not because he was the most talented but because no one was more eager for the challenge.
“That personality that you see on the court now started really young,” Sullivan said. “Just that energy and that fearlessness was how he got his start with us.”
Sheer enthusiasm developed into sheer talent and Kigab led St. Francis to a provincial championship (the Canadian equivalent of a state title) in his third season with the Catholic School. Just a few years after first touching a basketball, Kigab had grown from a local sensation to a nationally-coveted player, so sought after that prep schools from around the continent wanted him.
And Sullivan made the decision so easy for his best player.
“Coach Sullivan actually encouraged me,” Kigab said. “He wanted me to go against the best competition. That’s what I love about him. He cares about me and my best interest.”
Kigab ended up at Prolific Prep in Northern California, a startup basketball academy basically started to accommodate Josh Jackson, the former top-five NBA draft pick so other-wordly in high school that 247 Sports rated him a 102 … out of 100.
National interest rolled onto Kigab at Prolific Prep. He racked in over a dozen offers from places like Villanova and UCLA and Kansas, yet chose to go to Oregon just a few months before the school reached the Final Four. But things didn’t click for Kigab in Eugene. He was limited to just a spark off the bench and was rarely able to showcase his full arsenal, which was bizarre considering what he did on the international stage.
Before even joining the Ducks, Kigab averaged a double-double for a Canadian Team that claimed the FIBA U19 World Cup gold medal in Egypt. Long after that, Rice spoke with Paul Weir, the former New Mexico coach who was an assistant on that Canada U19 team.
“He said Abu was the glue guy, the energy (guy),” Rice said Weird told him. “What stood out to me is he was a winner.”
Talk with anyone who’s been around Kigab and they have a story. Ten minutes or 10 years with the Boise State forward, it doesn’t matter. He leaves an impression.
Williams remembers where he was a few months ago. The former Boise State point guard was in his second week as a coach, unsure of himself, unsure what impact he could make on a bunch of guys he’s not much older than him.
On a fall day in the gym, Kigab assured Williams in a few seconds.
“We need you,” he said. “You’re elite. You’re going to help take us to that next level.”
“For him to say that so early on just gave me a lot of confidence and I’ve been carrying that with me this whole year,” Williams noted. “It was big for me.”
Before this season began, Rice sat his players down for a lesson in team-building. He looked around a room of elite shot makers and thought to himself: “They all think they’re going to score 30 points a game.” So, Survivor-style, Rice handed them all a piece of paper and told them to write down how many points they thought they’d average. They threw the papers together and Rice added up the numbers. The total: 131 points.
Rice hoped to make it a lesson on sacrifice, on having to give up some personal goals for team success.
“What do you think 131, what do you think that means?” Rice asked his team, hoping for some response on unselfishness.
“We’re gonna be ballin’, coach,” Kigab responded.
“He always sees everything so half-full,” Rice said. “That’s just Abu.”