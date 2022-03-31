In what Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey called the “most impactful enhancement at Albertsons Stadium in more than a decade,” the Broncos’ intend to install the largest video board in the Mountain West.
Melaleuca, a health products manufacturer based in Idaho Falls, will donate $4.5 million — the largest one-time facility gift in the history of BSU athletics — to fund the 6,000-square-foot scoreboard.
The 120-foot by 50-foot LED screen will replace the minuscule scoreboard that currently sits in the south end zone. When completed, the screen will be just outside the top 10 biggest in college football, and nearly 1,800 square feet larger than No. 2 in the conference.
And while a vendor still hasn’t been selected, Boise State noted the jumbotron should be completed during the 2022 season.
“It signifies the impact our program has on our state,” Dickey said, “and we couldn’t be more appreciative that an Idaho company is investing back into Idaho’s flagship collegiate football program.”
Added Boise State President Marlene Tromp: “It also will enhance the experience at all events held in the stadium, including our spring commencement ceremonies, student movie nights, concerts and more. This is a gift that will impact our entire community.”
The donation highlights the fundraising strides Boise State has made since Dickey took over 15 months ago.
Melaleuca was the 134th member of the Lyle Smith Society — a designation of those who have donated over $25,000 — which has now raised over $17 million in under two years.
“We provide an opportunity to the ‘little guy’ who has been overlooked,” said Melaleuca President Cole Clinger, a 2004 Boise State graduate. “And we have found that when they get that opportunity, the ‘little guy’ can go toe to toe with anyone out there. So is the case with Boise State.”
Dickey has not been shy about his desire for Boise State to join a power conference in the future. He also has not been shy about the reality: “We will relentlessly continue to control what we can control,” he said in July. The Broncos are very much in a wait-and-see mode, hoping first the Big 12 will and, secondly, it’ll make a call to Boise State.
But the Broncos have made every effort to be ready if their line rings. Dickey has preached, ad nauseam, the mantra “Everything counts. Everything matters.”
In other words: When considering expansion, power conferences aren’t just looking at the past season’s football record. It’ll be based on myriad factors.
If scoreboard size is part of the equation, Boise State no longer has a concern.