Back in 2007, a young 29-year old prep football coach named Seth Parr took his first head coaching gig at a small high school called Amarillo Caprock in the panhandle of Texas.
The program was not just known for losing, but for failing to be competitive. It had gone winless the season prior and won just five times in its previous … 60 games. Parr took over the team knowing Caprock was an underdog. He also knew underdogs could be successful. He just needed his squad to believe that, too.
So he made a motto for his program: “Be like Boise.”
“We watched Into the Blue (the documentary about the 2007 Fiesta Bowl) on every one of our road trips,” Parr said. “We had to develop, just like Boise did.”
Which makes it all the more special that he’s sending a kid to go play for the Broncos. Running back Jambres “Breezy” Dubar committed to BSU on Tuesday morning, becoming the fourth pledge in the Broncos’ 2023 recruiting class.
“It was surreal hearing Boise State,” said Parr, who now coaches Dubar Anna High. “I’m excited for him.
“He’s got the ability to punish,” Parr added. “He’s got the ability to elude people. But he also has the top-end speed where he can score from anywhere. That’s what makes him different. It's untapped potential.”
Dubar is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound bolt of lightning who hasn’t garnered much recruiting attention as of late. He got an early offer from Utah in July 2020 but hasn’t nabbed a Power-5 offer since.
Regardless, Boise State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha liked Dubar enough when he recruited him at Washington that he began pursuing the tailback when he got the BSU job.
Dubar and Bhonapha had already connected well — it helped that they talked about how both their dads were from Africa — but Bhonapha helped sell the youngster on his visit this past weekend.
When Dubar got in the facilities, one of Bhonapha’s old players was sitting down ready to talk with Anna High tailback.
“Doug Martin,” Dubar said. “Me and him had a nice little talk. … He was just telling me to stay focused, to stay focused in school. And then he told me to listen to coach B because coach B got him right.”
Boise State’s pitch to Dubar was simple: Come in and create a dynamic backfield with Ashton Jeanty, the current Broncos’ freshman who played his prep football just 30 miles southwest of Anna High.
Time will tell if that comes to fruition. But Dubar has a few things working for him. First off, the Texan has college-level speed, running a 10.63 100-meter dash as a high school junior. Secondly, Anna didn’t run some vanilla scheme where Dubar just ran past kids half his size.
“We’re an Air Raid system,” Parr said. “It’s a perfect offense for running backs. You do have to learn protections. … You’re gonna have to learn routes. … And then still run the ball. A lot of people don’t think you run the ball in an Air Raid but he rushed for over 1,000 yards and had 500 to 600 (receiving yards).”
Dubar wanted his decision out of the way heading into his senior season. It helped that he loved Boise’s mountains, that he bought into head coach Andy Avalos’ vision of brotherhood, that he had relationships with Jeanty and others, that ‘23 quarterback commit CJ Tiller acted like an assistant coach recruiting him. On and on and on.
And for a program that prides itself on being Blue Collar, it’s no surprise Dubar was attracted to Boise State like a magnet on a fridge.
Since the seventh grade, Dubar has run his own business in Anna called “Five-Star Landscaping.” He started it as a way to make some cash and, boy, he should have a nice little college fund going by now. Dubar said he charges $30 per lawn but added “they tip me a lot.”
“I’m good with the lawnmowing,” he noted.
If that’s not enough, he also creates every graphic for the Anna football team and has extended Five-Star into dog sitting and other odd jobs.
“I still owe him money,” Parr said.
Don’t worry. He might not have trouble grabbing some NIL cash in another year.