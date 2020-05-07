THREE BRONCOS NAMED TO ALL-MW TEAM
Three Boise State baseball players were named to the All-Mountain West Team. They are redshirt freshman pitcher Wesley Harper, redshirt senior outfielder Michael Hicks and freshman infielder Torin Montgomery. Harper earned two saves while holding opponents to a .186 batting average against, second in the Mountain. Hicks, BSU’s primary left fielder. He batted .386 with 11 RBI, one home run and eight doubles. Montgomery batted .308 with three doubles, two triples and three home runs. His .615 slugging percentage was tops on the team, as were his triples and home runs.