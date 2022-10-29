BOISE — Taylen Green is so good at making people look silly.
Early in the second half of what became a dominating 49-10 Boise State win over Colorado State, the Broncos (6-2, 5-0 MW) had the ball inside the red zone. Green kept the pigskin on a read option and darted left.
Rams’ defensive back Chigozie Anusiem sprinted at the Boise State quarterback. Green stopped on a dime. Anusiem went flying.
“Boy, watching it on the replay,” head coach Andy Avalos said, “that was special.”
Up next was CSU safety Jack Howell, who set his feet and was in a solid position to make a tackle. Green juked him without hardly any effort.
“We’ve been victims of that, too,” said BSU defensive lineman Divine Obichere, who had a game-high two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. “That’s just Taylen being Taylen. He does that in practice every day.”
And, last but not least, was Colorado State linebacker Chase Wilson. And, by gosh, Wilson almost got the BSU redshirt freshman. Almost. Wilson jumped at the right side of Green’s 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame. Wilson did not bring down Green, but he did snag his white towel.
Green took four more steps into the end zone. Wilson hucked the cloth in disgust.
“I just put my hands up and shook my head,” said receiver Billy Bowens. “I tip my hat to him. He’s amazing.”
This time of the year is all about spookiness. Goblins, ghouls, ghosts, college football upsets. All the stuff that fuels nightmares.
Boise State avoided a Saturday scare. The Broncos took care of business against a bad Colorado State team (2-6, 2-2 MW), which is all you can ask for.
The highlight was the play of Green. He’s been stellar since taking over for Hank Bachmeier following the embarrassing loss to UTEP, leading the Broncos to four straight wins and proving to be one of the best running quarterbacks in the Mountain West.
The question was his arm.
We hadn’t seen much of it, not since Dirk Koetter took over calling plays and the Broncos’ rushing attack started piledriving defenses into despair. And the little doses we did see hadn’t been incredibly inspiring. His timing was off. His accuracy was inconsistent. His deep balls rarely hit.
But perhaps it was premature to judge Green’s passing ability so quickly. He started his first game, a victory over San Diego State, on a Friday. He found out he’d be the starter, that Bachmeier had entered the transfer portal, on a Monday.
He had four days to take first-team reps, to develop chemistry with the starting receivers, to sure up his timing, to be comfortable as Boise State’s starting quarterback.
Of course, Green’s development was going to take time. And there’s still plenty of development to go, but it was clear he took one giant step forward on Saturday.
“He was in the zone tonight. You could see it in his eyes,” Avalos said. “Our preparation and getting him ready to be in that place every single week — that’s the goal.”
Green looked relaxed. He was crisp, on time, not afraid to simply take what the defense gave him and fire a bullet to an open receiver. That takes more maturity and poise than a quarterback trying to sling passes through a one-foot window.
He scrambled and extended plays with his legs, but always kept his eyes downfield. Two plays before his mystifying touchdown run, the pocket collapsed and Green was forced left. He evaded the rush, scanned the field, set his feet and fired a 31-yard beauty to Stefan Cobbs.
“He always wants to throw first,” Bowens noted. “On the sidelines, he tells us, ‘Hey, I’m looking downfield. My eyes are downfield. I’m trying to find you guys, so stay alive.’ He wants to be a passer. I believe he is a passer.”
If there’s any complaint, it’s that Green didn’t use his legs enough. He rushed just three times for 13 yards and one of those “carries” was a fumble recovery. And it didn’t matter. He didn’t force things. Colorado State gave him passing lanes and Green said, “Thank you very much,” and managed to carve the Rams like a pumpkin.
Green finished the night completing 24 of his 30 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and, though there were some close calls, no interceptions. A run-heavy offense found another dimension. George Holani still rushed for over 100 yards, but it was the long-overlooked wide receivers who impressed.
A quartet of Broncos — Cobbs, Bowens, Holani and Caples — all had four catches. Boise State had 11 passing plays that went for over 15 yards. A tight end, Riley Smith, finally caught a touchdown.
And there was Green dancing in the huddle, loose as can be, showing everyone how good he can be.