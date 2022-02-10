When Boise State last made the NCAA Tournament in 2015, the Broncos were not a lock on Selection Sunday.
No, somehow they were a bubble team. They were 25-9, co-conference champions and still holding their breath as the March Madness field was unveiled.
That’s crazy.
Teams with that kind of resume should be watching Selection Sunday hoping for a favorable draw or a warm-weather city, not hoping to just hear their name called.
“At that point in time, no conference champion from the Mountain West had ever missed out on the NCAA Tournament,” former Boise State assistant coach John Rillie told The Idaho Press last week. “Although it’s a nervous time, we would have been bucking a trend.”
Two years prior, Boise State had similar nerves. All the prognosticators and bracketologists had the Broncos firmly on the bubble heading into Selection Sunday. But that squad had the resume of a bubble team, going 21-11 and finishing fifth in the Mountain West.
The Broncos ended up sneaking into coach Leon Rice’s first NCAA Tournament, pitted as a 13-seed that had to head to Dayton for the First Four. But they made it — because of ...
“The Mountain West,” Rillie said. ”It was really strong. Five of the nine teams from the conference went that year.”
And the conference is almost nearly as strong this season, which has all-but assured no 2015 — when just three Mountain West teams made the dance. If the Broncos again win 25 games and if they again claim a share of the regular-season crown, the only thing Boise State will have to worry about on Selection Sunday is how many bottles of champagne to order.
Among the Top-60 teams in the NET rankings, a half-dozen are from the Mountain West. That’s one less than the Big 10, as many as the Big East and more than the WCC (four), the ACC (four) and the Pac-12 (five).
“It’s the best it has ever been, top to bottom,” Rice said of the conference. “Take anybody and go play at Colorado State when it’s rocking like the way it was rocking. Take anybody and go play at San Diego State. Take anybody and go play at Boise (State) or Wyoming. It’s going to be hard to get out unscathed.”
At the moment, Boise State (18-5, 9-1 Mountain West) is trading blows with Wyoming (20-3, 9-1) for the conference throne while Colorado State sits just a game and a half back. All three are projected to cruise into the NCAA Tournament. All three could win the conference tourney. And all three are led by a slew of upperclassmen.
"It will be almost impossible to pick five guys for first-team all-conference,” Colorado State coach Niko Medved told Fox Sports analyst Andy Katz. “You have like 12 guys. Everyone in the league has a star.”
Because of that, when Mountain West teams lose conference games, it does not become the wine stain on their carpet, a glaring splotch that tarnishes everything around it. Boise State can fall at Wyoming — as it did last week — and hardly drop in the NET. For many teams, that can ease the pressure down the stretch.
But because, as Medved said, every team has a star, every game is a battle.
Colorado State figured that out in late January. The Rams’ conference championship hopes hit a snag when UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton lit up CSU for 45 points and carried the Runnin’ Rebels to a 14-point road win.
“He was extraordinary and (that) was one of the best performances I’ve seen in this league — and I’ve seen some good ones,” Rice said. “In the last five games, he’s averaging almost 29 (points) a game. That’s remarkable.”
It is a remarkable and a perfect example of parity to show his team before Hamilton and UNLV visit ExtraMile Arena at 9 p.m. on Friday.
The Runnin’ Rebels have not had the most prolific season — they are 14-10, just over .500 in the Mountain West and sixth in the conference. But you wouldn’t have a clue by watching them.
“If you took the name off the jersey,” Rice said of UNLV, “you could just as easily say, ‘That’s the first-place team, isn’t it?’”