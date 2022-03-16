PORTLAND — Before he walked off the Moda Center court on Wednesday, Leon Rice stopped and chatted with his old buddy. Mark Few’s Gonzaga team had just trotted out for their practice session when the architect of the top team in college basketball stood beside his old assistant.
The reminders of Rice’s time in Spokane have fluttered around this week. They will get out of control if both Bulldogs and Broncos win their NCAA Tournament first-round games on Thursday and face off for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.
But perhaps it's fate that Boise State and Gonzaga’s locker rooms are separated by just a few dozen feet. Back when Few and Rice started in Spokane, Gonzaga was a program without an NCAA Tournament win. The Bulldogs broke through in 1999, getting one victory, then two then three and capped off their improbable run with an Elite Eight appearance.
Gonzaga hasn’t missed the NCAA Tournament since.
“Like in the Gonzaga situation,” Rice told the Idaho Press in 2017, “you’re just knocking on the door, knocking on the door, continue to be good and pretty soon you keep getting better and the next thing you know you’re in the Final Four.”
Boise State, still a program without a March Madness victory in seven appearances, has achieved so much this season. The Broncos are 27-7, have won 15 conference games, and captured the Mountain West regular-season title before capping it off last week with a conference tournament title.
It's undeniably the greatest season in program history.
“But there's still more we want to accomplish,” BSU senior guard Emmanuel Akot said. “We're going in and taking it moment by moment, and we're excited.”
Boise State has a monkey on its back. The Broncos can shed it with a win over Memphis on Thursday.
“This is the greatest sporting event in the world, and we get to be part of it,” Rice said. “Yeah, a win means everything, but that's really not — our focus is our mission and our jobs, and that's our focus.”
Their focus is also on Memphis’ 6-foot-11, 250-pound center Jalen Duren.
The five-star freshman averaging a dozen points and eight rebounds might be the most-skilled big man the Broncos have faced this season. He is the most imposing of a squad that resembles the Monstars from Space Jam: Strong, lengthy and confident
“Honestly, I feel like no matter the age, size, whatever it is, I feel like we're going to come out and do our thing,” Duren said.
Boise State forward Mladen Armus might have something to say about that. Same with freshman Tyson Degenhart. And forward Abu Kigab.
Speaking of Kigab, he is a mystery to Memphis. When the Tigers beat Boise State in last year’s NIT quarterfinals, the Broncos were without their 6-7, 220-pound forward. He’ll be on the court on Thursday, as Boise State’s most-lethal scorer.
“Man, the plays he's made, playing the passing lanes, the drives, the energy, the timely plays, the timely offensive rebounds, his athleticism, his speed, he's a force to be reckoned with,” Hardaway said. “I have a lot of respect for him. I appreciate guys that go out and leave it all out on the floor, and that's what he does.”
Asked on Tuesday how he’d describe his team, two words came to Rice’s head.
“Gritty and tough,” the 12th-year BSU coach said.
The Broncos do not win easily. They rarely find themselves in blowouts. Things come hard for the program that prides itself on a blue-collar mentality. Perhaps that’ll prepare them for Thursday, for a game that’s sure to be physical and sure to come down to the last few minutes.
Helping their case: Memphis has little experience in those down-to-the-wire finishes. The Tigers have played just six games this season decided by two possessions or less. For comparison, the Broncos have been in 17 such contests — which means if there is a school with more late-game experience than Boise State, their fans have already succumbed to heart attacks.
“They don't give up anything easy on defense, and they create plays for each other on offense,” Hardaway said. “I think they get gritty when it gets down to the last parts of the game.”
Rice would agree. His team might not have experience winning tournament games, but it has plenty of reps winning close games. On Thursday, one might aid the other.
“They've wanted to win every game the same way, and they competed that same way. Our mission is the same, our job is the same,” Rice said. “It's all the same as far as that's the magic of what these guys and the way these guys have approached it.”