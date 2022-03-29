BOISE — Emily Muhlenhaupt was so old when she started gymnastics.
The Boise State gymnast might as well have been applying for an AARP card, fine-tuning her bocce ball game and spending her afternoons lounging around lido decks.
Wait, never mind, she was 9.
But starting gymnastics that late is like picking up parkour at 50. The activity is meant for the young bucks — and in gymnastics, the youngsters are just out of diapers.
“Most of the girls on this team,” Muhlenhaupt said, “started when they were 2 or 3.”
Gymnastics, in some ways, is like karate. There are designations for skill, but instead of colored belts, gymnasts advance levels. Up and up and up until they are defined as “Elite,” which is like receiving a black belt. Well, sort of.
“Can’t you get a fourth-degree black belt?” Muhlenhaupt asked. “It’s like that.”
Muhlenhaupt reached gynamstics' mountaintop at age 13. Less than a decade later, she’s become one of the best gymnasts in Boise State history. The three-time All-American has a program-record 22 individual titles on the bars, her specialty, and will lead the Broncos into this week’s NCAA Regionals.
In her blue and orange leotard, Muhlenhaupt is a human metronome, her body twirling around the bars in perfect rhythm. She flies from the high and low bar so effortlessly, locating, grabbing and holding onto the small tube suspended in mid-air as if it was a door handle. And she caps it all off with a double layout, her legs so straight you’d think someone conjoined them with Gorilla Glue.
Though her routine’s level of difficulty is “typical,” BSU coach Tina Bird noted, Muhlenhaupt's execution is not.
“She’s higher than everyone else. Her form is cleaner. The timing of her swing is pretty unmatched,” Bird said. “Even if you watch the finals of nationals, you won’t see people swing the way she does. She’s really a cut above.”
At the conference championships last week, Muhlenhaupt threw down another flawless routine. On the broadcast, announcers Katie Tuller Dores and Alex Esmerian — two former BSU gymnasts — echoed what everyone was thinking.
They should give her a 10.
They definitely should.
That was a perfect routine.
It seemed that way to Tuller Dores, Esmerian, Bird and Muhlenhaupt. But not to the judges, who scored the routine a 9.950. It has become almost laughable at this point, so obscene that someone on Twitter made a compilation of “every time she’s robbed of a 10.”
In her career, Muhlenhaupt has scored a 9.950 15 times, 9.975 four times, but never a perfect 10.
“Sometimes,” she said, “I’m like, ‘What the heck?’ and a lot of times, everyone else is like, ‘What the heck?’”
To many, including her coach, it’s another case of what gymnasts refer to as leotard bias.
“If we go into a competition ranked 10 spots above Oregon State, the judges think Oregon State is better,” Bird said. “They just think it. Because they're in the Pac-12. Because in the 80’s they went to nationals all the time.”
Muhlenhaupt, by Bird’s measure, had four routines last season and a pair this year worthy of a 10. She’ll have another shot to finally nab the perfect score during Thursday’s NCAA Regionals in Oklahoma.
Helping her case: At regionals, there are four judges with the highest and lowest score being thrown out. So, really, Muhlenhaupt needs three of four judges to give her a 10.
“The whole country is rooting for her,” Bird said.
****
Garnering the “Elite” title means getting thrust into a pathway littered with high expectations and even loftier goals.
“A lot of the girls that go to the Olympics are that level at 13,” Muhlenhaupt said, preparing the caveat. “And they’re able to maintain it.”
Muhlenhaupt may have been able to maintain it, may have been in contention for the Olympic team, may have forged down a much different road if not for one little, tiny hiccup.
“I broke both my legs,” Muhlenhaupt says with a big laugh.
Less than a year after she became “Elite,” Muhlenhaupt was at her gym in Colorado doing a floor routine that involved an Arabian double front (basically you twist in midair and do two front flips). Eight feet above the Earth, she flipped twice and prepared for impact. When her legs hit the mat, her knees felt like they shifted six inches behind her legs.
She spent two months in a wheelchair, rolling around Castle View High and changing her perception at school from “The gymnast girl” to “The gymnast girl in a wheelchair.”
“And I already had no friends,” said Muhlenhaupt. “I was gone from school on Tuesdays and Fridays. Then I left early every other day.”
Elite gymnastics are all-consuming. There are moments that make it all worth it, like becoming elite or getting a college scholarship or winning a meet. Still, it is often a lonely journey. To be great requires a level of sacrifice that most aren’t willing to touch.
But in the same way enduring that struggle is scary, so is not. For 12 years, Muhlenhaupt’s life has been gymnastics. She’ll give up the sport after the season, which means she’ll give up the life she’s known for so long.
What does a person do after that?
“I’m asking myself the same question,” she said. “What do I do?”
She’s got two vacations on the books and a future in med school on the horizon. But those things weren’t Muhlenhaupt’s pressing concern as fifth-year Boise State gymnast sat on a box inside the Broncos’ practice facility on Tuesday morning, just minutes before possibly her final collegiate practice.
It was 9:30 a.m. when Muhlenhaupt took a seat. All her homework was finished. For so long, she’s woken up at about dawn to complete whatever so her day was freed up for gymnastics.
“But now I won’t have gymnastics,” she said. “So I’m going to do schoolwork early then have nothing else to do. Like I’m going to be bored. I’m going to have to pick up another hobby, I guess.”
Bird knows the dilemma when she finished her gymnastics career in 1989. Along with coaching, Bird gravitated towards biathlons, which turned into triathlons which evolved into a passion for running marathons.
“Which is nothing like gymnastics,” the BSU coach admitted. “But I had to have something to train for.”
Muhlenhaupt will find that thing in time. But her career isn’t over yet. She is still a gymnast, at least for another week — which allows for some reflection.
One of her old Instagram posts has two flicks side-by-side. In the picture on the left, she’s a young gymnast in a pink leotard, grinning with her hands raised. Muhlenhaupt’s in the same pose in the other, but all grown up, wearing her blue BSU leotard. The caption: “This is for her.”
She gazed at the images again on Tuesday.
“I’m so proud of myself,” she said. “I’ve come such a far way.”