Andy Avalos will say it again and again. He said it back in December. He said during Wednesday’s National Signing Day press conference. He’ll surely say it more in the future.
“We are a developmental program,” Avalos reiterated.
Twenty years ago, every coach in America said those words. Today, that phrase is counterculture. It is not cool. It is not trendy. It’s not what most of the best teams in the country say.
The transfer portal is in vogue. It is the speedy way to fix a bad team, to turn a bleak situation around in an instant. Traditional high school recruiting is the diet and exercise solution to losing weight. The transfer portal is the diet pills version of shedding pounds. Quicker. Simpler. Often not without some risks.
Just this past year, TCU reached the national championship with a team full of transfers. USC nearly made the playoff with a team basically cherry picked from the portal. Just in the past few months, Colorado and Arizona State have started building almost brand-new teams from the transfer portal.
And still, Avavlos will keep saying it.
“We are a developmental program.”
There are two ways to think about that.
Thought No. 1: That is insane. Boise State is behind the times, living in the era of yesteryear and are going to get left behind in the current climate of college football. How are they supposed to win games when their opponents are able to reload with veteran talent every year?
Thought No. 2: That’s sort of been Boise State’s M.O. for decades. When everyone zigs, the Broncos zag. They don’t do what’s hip or trendy, but rather what works for them. To change would be to get outside themselves, and while most schools in America clamor for the best prospects in the portal, Boise State will recruit great high school players that have been overlooked.
Asked if, in some way, Boise State might actually have a new advantage nabbing great prep recruits that some bigger Power-5 schools don’t have room for, Avalos gave a sly smirk and lowered his voice as if he was telling a secret.
“There are always going to be the negatives to certain amounts of change,” Avalos said. “As we always do, we’ll find the positive. We don’t live in the negative. We are a developmental program. And we thrive on the fact that there are a bunch of young men out there who are very qualified in all the ways we’ve talked about to play college football.”
Avalos continued: “Numbers are numbers, right? You were saying it. Numbers are getting spent in other places. And, for us, that’s why we continue to identify and evaluate. What comes with that, too, is a certain chip on a young man’s shoulder about getting overlooked.”
Also, as Avalos and his staff are sure to point out, saying Boise State is a developmental program is not saying it is anti-transfer portal. Not at all. It is simply saying it is anti-building your entire team with the transfer portal.
Heck, in the 2023 recruiting class, Boise State grabbed five kids from the transfer portal and three others from the junior college ranks.
Along with seven walk ons who signed on Wednesday, the transfers who inked their name were: OL Favor Komolafe (Los Medanos Community College), DB Milo Lopez (Cerritos College), DL Sheldon Newton (Northern Arizona), DL Tyler Wegis (Utah) and EDGE Kivon “Cheese” Wright (Boston College).
“Transfer-wise, we look into transfers if there’s an immediate need at a certain position,” said defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “We’re not just going out there trying to find best available in the transfer portal.”
He pointed to defensive tackle Scott Matlock leaving to pursue the NFL. His departure left the Broncos with a hole on the defensive line. So they went in the portal and grabbed Newton, a 6-foot-4, 316-pound monster who can add to Boise State’s depth in the trenches.
And another thing: With most, if not all, of the guys Boise State grabs from the transfer portal, its coaches often had a prior relationship with them. The Broncos aren’t likely to just spot someone in the portal and begin talks with them. No, more-likely, they recruited the kid out of high school — or at least someone on their staff did.
That was the case with Wegis. And Wright. And the two transfers Boise State signed in December: Chase Penry and Titus Toler.
“I think it’s well-documented that we don’t offer a lot of people. We don’t recruit a lot of people.” Avalos said. “Why don’t we offer a lot of people? Well, so we can build those types of relationships. We can’t offer 300 people and think we’re going to build quality relationships with that many people.”
Boise State will keep doing its thing as long as that thing keeps working. So, if anyone asks, Avalos will say the same thing.
“We are a developmental program.”