So much for a COVID-19 pause and a two-week break without a game.
The Boise State men's basketball team came out on fire Wednesday in Reno, extending its winning streak to eight with a 85-70 win over Nevada in a Mountain West Conference game.
The Broncos (11-4 overall, 2-0 MW) had lost 11 of 12 games against Nevada and six straight in Reno. The win was Boise State's first since Jan. 13, 2016.
The Broncos hadn't played since a conference-opening victory over Fresno State on Dec. 28.
A 10-0 run spanning late in the first half and into the opening minute of the second half allowed Nevada to pull within 41-34. But that's where things would stall for the Wolf Pack.
Boise State went on a 14-4 run to get the lead to 53-36.
A basket down low from freshman Tyson Degenhart gave Boise State's its biggest lead at 70-49 with 8:20 remaining.
The Wolf Pack cut the Broncos' lead to 78-68 with 2:40 to go, but seven straight points from Marcus Shaver Jr., including 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, quelled any Nevada (7-6, 1-2) comeback hopes.
Shaver finished with 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and 4 of 8 3-point attempts and Emmanuel Akot had 23 including 4 of 8 on 3-point shots. Akot also had five assists. Naje Smith scored 11 points off the bench and Mladen Armus had 10 rebounds.
Boise State shot 50% from the field, making 30 of 60 attempts.
Akot scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half during a big surge. The second of back-to-back 3-pointers extended Boise State's lead to 32-17.
Armus got an easy basket off a Max Rice assist with 1:21 to go, extending the Broncos' lead back to 17 points at 37-20.
Boise State would lead again by 17 at 41-24 before settling for a 41-27 lead going into intermission.
