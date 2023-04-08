Boise State hosted its 2023 Spring Game on Saturday. Using a scoring system that not a soul could follow, the offense won 56-25.
Here are 10 thoughts from Saturday.
1. There are a lot of injuries.
It is always a near-impossibility to tell if what you're watching in a spring game is any sort of indication on what the fall will bring. It was really hard last season, when it was bitterly cold and howling wind. It was really hard this season because all the guys not playing.
During warmups, I counted 30(!) guys in sweats. Even for a football team, that’s a crazy level of carnage.
Among the starters who didn’t play on Saturday: RB George Holani, LT Cade Beresford, OL Mason Randolph, TE Riley Smith, WR Billy Bowens, LB DJ Schramm, NT Herbert Gums, EDGE Demitri Washington, CB Kaonohi Kaniho, CB Markel Reed and others.
What Boise State put on the field Saturday was a shell of what it will put on the field for its season opener on Sept. 2 against Washington.
As for those injuries, I think it is worth pointing out that Boise State has a new strength and conditioning staff this season — headed by a veteran who understands the importance of soft-tissue injuries.
“Well, in terms of the soft-tissue stuff, I think training is rehab,” said BSU’s new performance coach, Ben Hilgart. “We need to have a balanced, comprehensive program. We have to target all the different areas — the posterior chain, that’s where your hamstrings come into play.”
2. Good luck taking Ashton Jeanty off the field
Ashton Jeanty is a Spring Game Hall of Famer. Yes, I’m serious and, no, that is not a real thing.
Last season, Jeanty was an unknown kid from Texas with thighs the size of his home state. George Holani didn’t suit up that day and Jeanty was a monster, scoring an easy goal-line touchdown among other feats.
On Saturday, the now-sophomore looked so dang sharp. Jeanty carried the ball two times. One was a 62-yard touchdown. The other was a 20-yard score he juked safety Alexander Teubner into another dimension. He also caught three passes — one of which went for a 75-yard touchdown.
Some have questioned if Jeanty and Holani will split carries in 2023. Every time you watch Jeanty, it’s easy to convince yourself he might be the top dog.
3. Prince Strachan is going to become one of Taylen Green’s favorite targets
Let’s start thinking of nicknames now.
The Prince of the Blue? Prince Bronco? The Bronco Prince? King Taylen and the Prince?
OK, those aren’t great, but someone will think of something better. Heck, they’re going to have to. Strachan — a guy who greyshirted in 2021 in an era when no one greyshirts — showed up to spring camp as a surprise wide receiver.
He is 6-foot-5 with a long stride and great hands. Boise State didn’t have a guy like that last season, someone for Green to just chuck the ball up to.
On Saturday, Strachan (Pronounced like “Strawn”) caught two passes for 56 yards. Nothing spectacular. But you saw the potential. He was getting open. Making catches. Quick with his cuts. He will find his way on the field in 2023, no doubt about it.
“We start meetings at 7 a.m. and he’s here at 5:30 in the morning getting himself ready,” Avalos said of Strachan. “He’s a humble young man. We’re just really excited about what he’s brought to the team.”
4. I think A’Marion McCoy is going to be a starting cornerback.
McCoy played a little football as a youngster, then quit altogether to pursue basketball. He finally gave football another shot as a senior in high school, got no scholarships and went to play at Laney College in Oakland.
Two years later, McCoy was a first-team corner during Boise State’s Spring Game. Raw as he may be, McCoy was a monster on Saturday, a guy with great footwork and the quickness to always recover.
On one play, he was pressing Stafan Cobbs at the line. Cobbs ran about 10 yards, then sharply cut inside. McCoy was unfazed. He flipped his hips and got within a yard of Cobbs in about a half-second.
He did stuff like that all day. Playing guys tight to the sidelines. Being in the right spots. Making plays.
“You talk about making progress from practice No. 1 all the way through,” Avalos said of McCoy. “He’s a guy that we are going to need to continue to grow and stay on the path he is on. He has come in here and really opened up his heart to learning. He wants to learn. He’s enjoyable to coach.”
5. Backup QB Maddux Madsen is a baller
I think it’s safe to say the backup quarterback competition is over. The best quarterback on Saturday was the 5-10 redshirt freshman from American Fork, Utah.
Maddux Madsen, who looks like he’d be a B+ intramural basketball player, carved up Boise State’s defense, completing 8-of-10 passes for 97 yards, including a beautiful 41-yard rainbow into the breadbasket of Strachan.
“His intangibles are awesome,” Avalos said. “He is always so even-keeled and he knows how to lead. He can lead guys around him and he’s always got such a great vibe. His capacity, in terms of his football knowledge, for a younger guy is really, really good. Spends time at it.”
With Green as QB1, it seems like a long shot Madsen would get much playing time this year. But, if there were an injury, Boise State seems very sure that their backup wouldn’t be scared of the moment.
6. Boise State had a very, very important person on the sidelines.
The most important person in the stadium wore sweatpants and a black-and-gray windbreaker.
The most important person in the stadium is also the fastest.
He is Gatlin Bair, the 6-2, 180-pound junior from Burley High School who is ranked as the No. 40 player in America, according to 247 Sports. He can basically go to any school he wants … and he’s considering Boise State.
(Bair is in the class of 2024, but has said that he will go on an LDS mission and, thus, not play college football until 2026.)
Bair has been in the news recently, too. A few weeks ago, he went to a track meet in Texas and ran a 10.18 100-meter dash. That is so unbelievably fast it’s hard to contextualize, but I’ll try: In 2022, there were only eight high school times faster in the country.
Bair was at Boise State’s spring game on Saturday with his dad. Before the game, receivers coach Matt Miller hugged and talked with the Bairs for a while. Then after the scrimmage, the first person Avalos walked over to was Bair and his dad.
If Boise State were to land Bair, it would be the biggest recruiting win in the history of the school. That's not hyperbole. He is the highest-rated kid ever from the state of Idaho and would be the highest-rated player ever signed by BSU.
And the Broncos have a chance.
Wrote 247 Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman on Friday: “I can't say it enough — Boise State is a legitimate contender for Bair.”
7. Would Boise State ever consider a spring game against another opponent?
A number of college football coaches this week have talked about the idea of ending spring with a scrimmage against another team. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze laid out the idea last week — and people have latched onto it.
“The solution is, allow us to scrimmage somebody on A-Day, another team. Everybody would get out of it what they want,” Freeze told reporters. “Let’s adopt a charity to give all the proceeds too. Let’s take foster care in the State of Alabama or orphan care in the State of Alabama. Let Alabama play Troy and we play UAB, or vice-versa, or whoever I don’t care, Alabama State or whoever.”
After Boise State drew, by my count, 2,500 people to a free spring game on Saturday, I asked Avalos if he’d be in favor of scrimmaging against another team — and, if so, what would that even look like?
“I haven’t put much thought into it, to be honest,” Avalos said. “But it would be nice to go against someone else at one point or another. I’m sure there’s different structures that can be put into place. If you’re going to go off something, it would probably be what the NFL does in the fall where they have joint practices first then move into their preseason games.”