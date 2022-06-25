Kristie Schoffield

Boise State NCAA champion Kristie Schoffield is pictured here during a race in May.

 Courtesy photo

EUGENE, Ore. — Boise State track and field NCAA champion Kristie Schoffield is set to compete in the 800-meter final at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field Sunday.

In the first round, Schoffield finished second in her heat with a time of 2 minutes, 2.22 seconds, earning an automatic qualifying spot in the semifinals. She was the only collegiate athlete to advance out of the first round of competition.

The Concord, New Hampshire, native outpaced the professional women in her heat on Friday en route to securing a spot in the event’s final. Schoffield clocked a time of 2:01.43, her third-fastest mark this season.

The final is scheduled for Sunday at 2:24 p.m. MDT. Fans can follow the action on NBC with coverage beginning at 2.

