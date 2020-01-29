For a quarter Wednesday, the Boise State women's basketball team looked like the team predicted to win the Mountain West Conference.
Then the Broncos couldn't make shots and it only got worse in the second half.
San Jose State snapped a nine-game losing streak to the visiting Broncos with a 74-61 victory.
It was the Spartans' first win against Boise State since Jan. 21, 2015. The victory also extended their current winning streak to five.
San Jose State, which sits in second place, improved to 15-6 overall, 9-1 in the MW. Boise State slipped to 14-8 and 6-4 in league, three games behind the Spartans.
Boise State finds itself in a funk. The Broncos fell to league-leading Fresno State 85-80 on Saturday.
Ayzhiana Basallo did most of the damage against Boise State, leading the Spartans with 28 points. She made 12 of 12 shots from the free-throw line including 6 for 6 in the final 1:45.
Boise State's leading scorer for the season, Mallory McGwire, had just four points, making 2-of-11 shots from the field. The Broncos finished 24 of 71 to San Jose State's 27 of 62.
A'Shanti Coleman led the Broncos with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Poor shooting followed Boise State into the second half, allowing San Jose State to build a 14-point lead twice.
A Megan Anderson 3-pointer put the Spartans ahead 57-43, capping a 9-0 run.
The Broncos let a tie game get away from them at the end of the first half.
Coleman hit a free-throw line jumper off an assist from Riley Lupfer to pull Boise State even at 29-29 with 2:29 to go before halftime.
That's when the Spartans went on an 8-0 surge. Braydey Hodgins ended the run with a tough shot in the key to pull the Broncos within 37-31 with 14 seconds to go in the second quarter.
San Jose State's Megan Anderson hit a 3-pointer from the win at the buzzer, allowing the Spartans to take a 40-31 lead into halftime.
Boise State made just 1 of 5 of its final shots from the field in the first half while the Spartans went 4 for 4.
The Broncos led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Coleman had 10 points and five rebounds in the first half.
Boise State made just 36 percent of its shots from the field while San Jose State shot 48 percent. Basallo had 14 points.