BOISE — Of course it ended this way.
This Boise State/BYU rivalry has been an epic and epics cannot end without drama, without a twist and controversy just to stoke the flames of two passionate fan bases.
So, of course, BYU won on Saturday.
Of course the team that’s lost four straight, been riddled with injuries with one of the worst defenses in the country, took care of the squad on a groove, the one that had won its last four and boasted the nation’s top passing defense.
Of course the scoreboard at Albertsons Stadium read: BYU 31, Boise State 28.
What could be the final clash between the Broncos and Cougars for some time — with BYU off to the Big 12 next season — ended how this series should end. With suspense. Tension. Debate. A yearning for more and more games just like the one we witnessed Saturday.
“It’s a real tough loss when you know it’s the last time (we’ll) play,” said receiver Latrell Caples. “Alumni are probably upset. We’re upset.”
BYU’s Jaren Hall and Puka Nacua will go down as the game’s heroes. But for a second, the stage was set for Boise State’s Taylen Green to turn from star to superhero.
Green and the Broncos ran onto the field with just under two minutes to play. He needed to gain about 45 yards to set up a game-tying kick and 75 yards to create mass pandemonium in Boise.
The euphoria never came. Boise State failed to even move the sticks.
But that is not what fans will remember. They will remember Puka Nacua’s catch. Or, as some blue-and-orange-clad folks might refer to it as, the play where Nacua did not have control as he fell to the ground but the refs called it a catch anyway.
Let’s set the scene.
Fourth and goal from the 6-yard line. Boise State led by four. If the Broncos could muster just one more stop, Boise State would close the book on this rivalry with a smile.
But Hall, the Cougars quarterback who torched Boise State’s highly touted secondary all night, lofted this beautiful fade to Nacua. BSU cornerback Caleb Biggers was on Nacua and forced the BYU receiver outside.
But Nacua did this mid-air 180, tipping the ball with his left hand as he spun around. Just before he fell to the ground, he somehow managed to corral the ball and keep a foot in bounds. A few seconds passed before the refs ran over and signaled touchdown.
Even when replay slowed down to a million frames per second, a room of folks could watch the play and come away with no consensus. The call stood. BYU took a three-point lead.
After the loss, BSU coach Andy Avalos, unprompted, opened his press conference by saying, “This game came down to more than just one play.”
Sure. But, honestly, it’s a miracle Boise State could have won the game on a single play.
The truth is, the Broncos probably should have lost Saturday by a few touchdowns. It was that lopsided.
The Broncos, who came into Saturday allowing a NCAA-best 133 yards passing, gave up almost triple that to Hall, who has the moxie and poise of a daredevil and attacked Boise State’s corners like they were playing on one leg.
But give credit to Boise State’s defense, it limited the damage in the first half. BYU was 23 yards away from the end zone when Hall gifted an interception to BSU cornerback JL Skinner. The Cougars were 18 yards from another touchdown when a tipped pass landed in the arms of BSU safety Rodney Robinson.
And, when Boise State inexplicably didn’t kneel the ball with 23 seconds before the half and Green fumbled, it was the Broncos’ defense that stopped BYU on the goal line and the second quarter expired.
Boise State had never celebrated a 7-7 halftime tie with so much enthusiasm. The Broncos’ defense responded by not forcing a single BYU punt in the second half.
“We just didn’t play four quarters of our best football,” Avalos said.
That was obvious. The offense was solid at times, but the defense was exposed by a really good team.
BYU’s record (now 5-5) isn’t good, but their playmakers are. Hall is the best quarterback BSU will face all year. Same might be said about Nacua, who caught 14 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. The Cougars worked the flats and had a quarterback dynamic enough to run through any gaping hole that parted in the middle of the field.
“Every opportunity helps us,” Avalos said. “We are still in position to accomplish our goal.”
He’s right. Boise State’s players and coaches have spoken all season about their desire to win a Mountain West title. Saturday’s game did not hamper that quest in any way. What it did do was raise questions about the feasibility of Boise State reaching that goal.
But even if the Broncos do hold up that conference championship trophy, it will be hard to rinse the sour taste of losing bragging rights over your rival ... and not knowing when you’ll have a shot at redemption.