A former Boise State standout is apparently returning to Boise.
Montana State offensive coordinator Matt Miller is leaving to take a position at his alma mater Boise State, MTN Sports first reported on Wednesday night. Several outlets reported the move as well.
The move comes after Boise State announced Wednesday previous co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau became the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He replaced Zak Hill, who departed in December for Arizona State. That left an opening for a wide receivers coach.
Miller was a second-team all-Mountain West player and Hawaii Bowl MVP in 2013 for Boise State, but he suffered a season-ending injury midway through his senior year in 2014. Boise State won the Fiesta Bowl in 2014.
Following an injury-shortened NFL career with the Denver Broncos, Miller became an offensive quality control assistant at Boise State in 2015 when the team won the Poinsettia Bowl before joining Montana State as receivers coach in 2016.
Miller was MSU’s receivers coach for three seasons and was the team’s recruiting coordinator as well. He was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach prior to the 2019 season.
In Miller’s only full season as MSU’s OC in 2019, the Bobcats made the FCS semifinals for the first time in 35 years.
Dealing with multiple injuries at skill positions, Miller crafted creative ways to run the ball, true to Choate’s preferred offensive identity, with sweeps and in wildcat quarterback formations.
The Bobcats were first in the Big Sky and eighth in the nation with 258.1 rushing yards per game. While no MSU player finished the 2019 season with more than Logan Jones’ 915 yards on the ground, eight Bobcats totaled at least 100 for the season.
“I think he’s a rising star in the profession,” Choate said in 2018.
The Bobcats were sixth in the Big Sky in scoring offense with 32.7 points per game and seventh in total offense with 426.5 yards per game in 2019.
Miller was named MSU’s acting offensive coordinator and the team’s primary play caller in October 2018. Choate named Miller the team’s full-time OC after the end of that season.
After Miller took over, then quarterback Troy Andersen’s completion percentage improved in the final four games of the regular season on his way to becoming a unanimous all-Big Sky QB and an all-American athlete before he moved to linebacker for the 2019 season.
“I think Matt is a young guy who brings a lot of energy, has played at a high level, very competitive, very organized, very detailed,” Choate said when he promoted Miller.
Choate had said in the past that Miller, 28, is ambitious, bright, has a strong work ethic and relates well to players. Despite his age, Miller was respected by the Bobcats as a coaching figure.
Boise State has yet to confirm the hire.