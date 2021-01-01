Boise State is expected to hire Baylor associate vice president for athletics Jeramiah Dickey as its next athletic director, according to multiple reports.
Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported Friday night that Boise State had “targeted” Dickey for the vacant athletic director position. He said on Twitter that a deal “is not finalized, but sides in discussions and an announcement is expected in the next few days.”
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported a short time later that Dickey “is expected to be named the next athletic director at Boise State.”
Dickey has been at Baylor since 2017 after previously working seven years at Houston. He also worked for Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades at UTEP and Akron after graduating from Texas in 2004.
According to his bio on the Baylor website, Dickey, “provides leadership, oversight and management to various external and internal units within the department while serving as sport program administrator for select programs. He also serves as a senior advisory staff member to Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades, establishing, fostering and maintaining clear and concise communications with coaches, administration and direct reports with regard to the department's strategic initiatives and unit strategies, goals and objectives.”
The El Paso, Texas, native started his career at UTEP and then worked under Rhoades at Akron before going to Houston in 2010 as associate athletics director for development. He was promoted to senior associate athletics director for external relations in 2014 and promoted again to Deputy Athletics Director in 2015. Among his duties was the sport administrator for the Houston football program.
Dickey has a strong background in fundraising. Cougar Pride, the fundraising group for Houston’s athletic department, set records in seven-consecutive years with Dickey at the helm.
He was also on the search committee that hired Tom Herman as football coach at Houston in Dec. 2014.
Boise State did not confirm the reports Friday night.
If Dickey is indeed hired, the Broncos could then turn their attention to the football coaching search. The school wanted to lock up a new athletic director before hiring a football coach. Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos remain the two leading candidates.
The Idaho Press is working to independently confirm this breaking news story. Check back for more updates…