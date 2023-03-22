Boise State’s basketball season has been in the rearview for about a week now. It was a magical season that ended with the Broncos, like hundreds of other programs in America, bowing out with a sour taste in their mouths.
But that doesn’t mean we should forget this season. Heck no. It should be remembered, will be remembered. Here are the top 10 most memorable moments from this past Boise State hoops season.
1. Max Rice banks in a 3-pointer in upset of San Diego State
You’d be hard-pressed to find a non-game-winning shot in the recent history of Boise State that can be described in three words or less. And, really, that is the mark of something memorable. It shouldn’t take rewatching to remember.
The phrase “Max Rice bank” will remain in the collective Boise State consciousness for a long time. In front of a legitimately sold-out crowd, Boise State upset No. 18 San Diego State and caused one beautiful court storm (no body slamming this time, too!).
And it all came, in large part, because of Max Rice, who scored 12 straight points late in the second half to turn a BSU deficit into a BSU victory. The highlight of Rice’s hot streak came in the middle, when Rice, trying to arc a 3-pointer over SDSU’s 6-foot-9 wing Jaedon LeDee, clanked the ball high off the glass and banked it in. Rice later said he had never heard ExtraMile Arena so loud.
2. Broncos earned second straight NCAA Tournament berth
Boise State basketball is not a program with enough history of success to try and act humble when it does happen. So as much as one could say it’s now the expectation that the Broncos make the NCAA Tournament, it’s still pretty dang cool when it happens.
And pretty dang rare. When Boise State’s name popped up on the CBS selection Sunday show, it was only the ninth time in history the Broncos made the NCAA Tournament. It was only the third time they’d made it as an at-large seed and just the second time ever they’d made it in back-to-back seasons.
Perhaps the Boise State basketball team will face the same conundrum as its football team: when the postseason is so common, years start to blend together. But not yet.
3. Marcus Shaver Jr. rolls his ankle against Northwestern
These are the most memorable moments, not the happiest. And the enduring moment of the Broncos’ loss in the NCAA Tournament to Northwestern is the sight of Shaver, BSU’s starting point guard, lying on the ground with a rolled ankle.
Most reasonable fans, at that point, knew the Broncos had no chance of winning. They didn’t have enough depth to overcome one injury, especially to Shaver.
A testament to his toughness, Shaver did return in the second half, but hid a limp as he tried to lead a Broncos comeback. Without a hindered point guard, who knows? Maybe Boise State would have its first March Madness victory.
4. Boise State stays composed after crazy UNLV shot in Mountain West Tournament
Boise State nearly endured March heartbreak a week before the NCAA Tournament. After leading by 22 at one point over UNLV in the Mountain West Tournament, the Runnin’ Rebels stormed back and Shane Nowell hit a prayer 3-pointer in the corner to send the game into overtime.
That shot was great. Boise State’s response was good enough to make a coach cry. While UNLV jumped off the bench and mobbed Nowell in the corner of the arena, Boise State calmly walked back to the huddle, got settled and talked about the game plan.
The Broncos won by 11 in overtime.
5. Leon Rice says the New Mexico baseball team pushed and screamed at the Broncos
This one was bizarre. Minutes after Boise State dropped an overtime game at New Mexico, Rice told reporters that, at halftime, the New Mexico baseball team had lined the hallway and screamed and pushed his team as they tried to get back on the court.
After the game, Rice called out the Lobos’ administration and the Mountain West, saying about the incident: “They were in our face yelling. I’ve had some guys over the years where that would’ve ended in a brawl.”
In an article weeks later, Albuquerque Journal writer Geoff Grammer obtained the incident report — which didn’t exactly paint Rice in the greatest way.
“Head BSU men’s basketball coach Leon Rice came out of the locker room,” the report read, “and began cursing at the baseball team. The assumption is that Coach Rice believed his players were involved in the confrontation at the front of the hallway. They were not.”
6. Broncos’ fans wave goodbye after Utah State’s Dan Akin fouls out
Villains are fun. Especially in sports. When the whole crowd can rally around trying to get into the head of a single person, that is the sign of an actual home-court advantage.
So it was incredible this season when all of ExtraMile Arena got Utah State forward Dan Akin to lose it. Akin, after complaining to the refs and getting into the faces of BSU players, caught the ire of ExtraMile Arena. Folks screamed when he did something wrong. A few fans emailed in after saying, during a free throw, Akin put his hand behind his back and flipped them off.
When Akin fouled out late in the game, the arena erupted. Folks with graying hair jumped out of their seats to applaud and wave Akin goodbye.
7. Big Shot Shave downs San Jose State with clutch 3-pointer
A year ago, Boise State couldn’t go a few days without Shaver hitting some sort of miracle shot. He nailed a quartet of game-tying or game-winning 3-pointers a season ago and had a handful of other clutch shots.
This year, he only had one such shot, but it was massive. In a tie game against San Jose State at home, Shaver knocked down a masterful step-back triple to bury the Spartans.
A home loss to SJSU would not have been kind to BSU’s resume, but who needs to worry about such things with the ball in Shaver’s hands?
8. Boise State scores 11 first-half points against Charlotte
There was a point this season when it was hard not to be a skeptic about this Boise State squad. Like when they opened the Myrtle Beach Tournament by scoring a whopping 11 first-half points in an eventual loss to Charlotte.
In that first period, the Broncos shot 17%, missed all of their 3-point attempts and committed 11 turnovers. “In my tenure in Boise, I don’t know if I’ve had a worse offensive half,” Rice said postgame.
But in the true fashion of a Rice-coached team, Boise State bounced back less than 24 hours later and rolled to a 22-point win over Loyola Chicago.
9. Tyson Degenhart hits wild last-second 3-pointer at The Pit
The Pit was rocking in late January when Boise State visited New Mexico. Aside from the whole baseball-team fiasco, the game was so much fun.
Back and forth for most of the night, New Mexico led by three with three seconds left. Then assistant Tim Duryea drew up a phenomenal play. Max Rice threw the ball into Naje Smith. Shaver cut hard to the outside. And all alone was Degenhart, who drilled the 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.
Boise State, though, lost on a Lobos’ game winner in the extra period.
10. Boise State loses season-opener to South Dakota State
This grand season started oh, so poorly. The Broncos fell to South Dakota State in the season opener after two missed Shaver free throws and a game-winning layup from the Jackrabbits.
But, as they say, it’s not how you start.