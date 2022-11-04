Boise State and BYU will finish off its head-to-head series on Saturday and, with the Cougars jumping to the Big 12 next year, another meeting isn’t on the schedule.
The Broncos have beaten BYU eight times in their 12 meetings. Here’s how we ranked Boise State’s wins over the Cougars by how memorable they were.
1. 2012
RESULT: Boise State 7, BYU 6
WHY IT WAS MEMORABLE: Considered by many to be the loudest game in Albertsons Stadium history, Boise State’s lone score came on a pick-six from Mike “Canadian Bacon” Atkinson. When BYU scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Cougars went for two, but Taysom HIll’s pass fell incomplete.
2. 2016
RESULT: Boise State 28, BYU 27
WHY IT WAS MEMORABLE: In a game Brett Rypien threw for almost 450 yards and Jeremy McNichols ran for 140 yards, BYU could have won the game late. But the Cougars’ game-winning field goal attempt was blocked by David Moa and a last-second Hail Mary attempt was batted down.
3. 2018
RESULT: Boise State 21, BYU 16
WHY IT WAS MEMORABLE: Needing a touchdown to win, BYU was five yards from the end zone with about a minute to play. The Cougars ran the ball four times and Boise State’s defense held firm on each, keeping BYU and quarterback Zach Wilson (a former BSU commit) out of the end zone.
4. 2004
RESULT: Boise State 28, BYU 27
WHY IT WAS MEMORABLE: Boise State, then ranked No. 21 in the nation, won its 15th-straight game under coach Dan Hawkins. Late in the fourth, quarterback Jared Zabransky threw a 44-yard bomb to T.J. Acree for the go-ahead touchdown. With seconds left, BYU kicker Matt Payne’s field-goal attempt sailed wide left.
5. 2021
RESULT: Boise State 26, BYU 17
WHY IT WAS MEMORABLE: Boise State came into this game 3-2 in the Andy Avalos era facing a BYU team that was ranked No. 10 — and absolutely took it to the Cougars. The Broncos forced four turnovers and ran the ball 45 times to win in Provo for the first time in four years.
6. 2003
RESULT: Boise State 50, BYU 12
WHY IT WAS MEMORABLE: On a snowy night in Provo, Boise State showed on a national stage that it was for real. Behind receiver Tim Gilligan, who caught eight passes for 209 yards and a pair of scores, the Broncos pounded BYU and earned a spot in the AP Top 25 poll days later.
7. 2014
RESULT: Boise State 55, BYU 30
WHY IT WAS MEMORABLE: En route to its third Fiesta Bowl, Boise State just routed BYU. Quarterback Grant Hedrick threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Jay Ajayi rushed for over 100 yards. And receiver Thomas Sperbeck had almost 150 yards through the air.
