Last week Boise State invigorated excitement within its fan base, unveiling its “plans for Athletics Master Village.”
It was a 48-slide presentation that envisioned renovations or upgrades to almost every athletic building on campus. The pictures and renderings look beautiful, but the “plan” fails to include a budget or timeline.
On the heels of that announcement, The Idaho Press sat down with Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey for a Q&A on his big announcement and some other pertinent topics.
(This has been edited for length and clarity.)
IP: You released the Athletics Master Village vision last week. What was the reception from fans and donors?
JD: The reception was awesome, at least from the people I talked to — and I haven’t had all that much time to catch up on social media and with Bronco nation in general. But everything I’ve heard has been very positive. And with most (people) understanding that a lot of work is ahead. Our staff is excited. That was really important to me. To see our coaches embrace it and to get their feedback after and some of the donor conversations I’ve had since. This step was needed to then take the next step. And that was important to us. Part of it is to get the excitement going, but it’s to really set the standard and the vision of who we are and what we want to be. And that leads to really powerful conversations moving forward.
IP: As you go through this campus, you see a lot of things that haven’t been upgraded or renovated in a long time. How do you get a fan base and a community to have higher expectations?
JD: I think part of it is you can’t tell people, “You’ve got to act this way,” or “You’ve got to be this way.” You have to show them. A big part of our process is telling our story, which ties into education. That’s why we try to be as transparent as we possibly can about our situation and about, you know, others and who we’re competing with. We’re a national brand. We have national expectations. And we want to be elite.
I mean, everything has intent. This is just part of the process. Along the way, as we educate and help our — not just our fans, but our staff and campus and we have a lot of constituents. We help them understand there’s a method to the madness and there is purpose behind every single thing that we’re doing. Nothing is by accident.
IP: There is some precedent to what you guys did. A few years back, UCF rolled out a plan to expand its athletic village. The renderings looked fantastic. It got people excited. But there was also no timeline. A few weeks later, though, UCF was invited to the Big 12. Did you look at that?
JD: 100%. We did it at Baylor. We did it at Houston. That is very much a part of the process, and not for everyone else per se but, you know, it’s for us to define the expectation. It’s who do we want to be? And make sure that what we’re doing and how we’re doing it is aligning with that. So, yeah, I mean, you see what people put out and there are institutions putting out stuff on a daily basis. For us, and what’s important for me is the work that now needs to get done. I don’t want to just put something out for the sake of a tweet. I want to live it out in action. I want to make sure that we do everything we can to accomplish what’s ahead and it starts with this vision.
IP: To steal your mantra. You release all this and it’s a very big plan. But what’s next? In the next week or two, what do you do to make this vision more attainable?
JD: One, I’ve talked to some of our most important supporters to get their feedback and everyone is excited, so that makes me really proud of what our team was able to accomplish over the last year. And it’s going to lead to more conversations and that educational process of what it takes if we’re truly going to live out this Power-5 mentality. I believe in our process and I believe that we have people on board with that process. The sky’s the limit. We’ve barely scratched the surface of this.
IP: Does Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s retirement impact Boise State’s candidacy to join the conference?
JD: Oh I don’t know. I’ve said it before, we’re going to control what we can. I want us to continue to be a national brand, to be competitive nationally. And I want us to be elite — and that doesn’t matter what you know what conference we’re in. I want us to win and I want us to compete at a high level. And I’m very confident in the coaches we have and the staff and our student athletes. We’re going to continue to control what we can and we’ll always do what’s in the best interest of this institution.
IP: Speaking of coaches, have there been any talks of possibly doing an extension with basketball coach Leon Rice?
JD: We’re still in conversations and, obviously, I don’t comment on employment and contracts and extensions. That’s family business. I can’t say enough about Leon and that staff and what they’ve been able to accomplish. We’re gonna continue to pour into them and support them. We need men’s and women’s basketball and so I’m really excited for (women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell) in this next season for him and the team that he has coming back. We still have softball and tennis and other sport programs playing right now that are still a priority for me.
IP: You talk about having these visions of facility upgrades and living them out. How did you do that at your previous two stops, Houston and Baylor?
JD: You can go back and look at what Baylor just got approved. That process started three or four years ago. Very similar process. You have to know what you need to go out and fundraise for. You have to have a plan and a vision. These donors are very successful. Like these are very successful individuals that have run these companies. You can’t go to them with a wish and a prayer. I want to make sure that they understand we’re doing our due diligence, we’re putting in the work. I understand what the expectations are and I believe this plan meets those expectations. That’s the next step in this process. It’s been very similar to any institution I’ve ever been at.
IP: It may sound dumb, but when you’re going to ask people for donations and have these nice renderings and can physically show them like, “This is what your money could go towards,” do you notice that makes people more receptive?
JD: It absolutely does. It gets you excited. It got me excited when I first saw it. But I also hope that we’ve lived out in action what I said we would do. When you look at the success we’ve had in the Lyle Smith (The association for those who donate over $25,000). When I got here, I think we had 31 or 32 Lyle Smith members. We have, I think, over 140 now. We’re gonna get to 200. People are seeing that — that’s why we continue to tell our story. As they see, in action, us living out this plan and the intent behind every single thing we do — how we built up our infrastructure, how we went out and got this video board, the million-dollar donation last summer and the Taco Bell commitment — it’s exciting.
Now when I’m going to have these conversations, it’s not just the first time they’re talking to me, and it’s not just this dream that I have. I can come to them and say, “We have gone out and expanded our base. We have plans to continue to move this thing forward to 10,000 (BAA) members. We have plans and a vision to continue to improve our facilities and the experience it provides.” That’s powerful. My hope is that they have a little more belief in me today than they maybe did a year ago.
IP: You’ve said that you want Albertsons Stadium at 40,000 seats. Why is that number important to you?
JD: I think it’s perception. I think getting to that 40,000 number is something that is very doable. I know we can accomplish it and our expectation is six games, six sellouts and we’re at 36,500 (seats right now). We need to get more people into the stadium. And our community is growing and we need to be able to provide those opportunities. I think 40,000 is a start. Now, you know if we continue to sell out games and we continue to do what we can control and improve on that fan experience, I’m very confident that we can get there.