It took longer than expected, but Boise State women's basketball coach Gordy Presnell is a 700 club member.
Jade Loville scored a game-high 20 points and Boise State defeated visiting Nevada 73-63 in Mountain West game Friday, giving Presnell a 700th career victory.
Boise State improved to 9-5 overall, 6-5 in league. He is the 35th coach all-time and 26th-fastest to reach the plateau in NCAA history.
"Our kids were really into it the whole game," Presnell said. "Kimora Sykes gave us a spark. MK (Mary Kay Naro) did a great job running the show. Anna (Ostlie) hit some big shots."
The win snapped a four-game losing streak.
The Broncos scored the final-six points of the first quarter to take a 20-17 lead and never trailed the remainder of the day. Boise State built the lead to 34-23 in the second quarter and led 38-33 at the half.
The Wolf Pack (8-8, 4-7) closed with two points twice in the third quarter before four Broncos scored in a 9-0 run to increase the advantage to 53-42.
A pair of baskets by Loville to open the fourth quarter put Boise State up 59-48. The lead swelled to 16 on two occasions, the last coming at 70-54.
Boise State seeks a ninth straight win against Nevada when the teams meet Sunday at noon.