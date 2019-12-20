The Boise State football faithful are a demanding bunch, and they consistently have four demands every season:
Creative and innovative offense.
Double-digit wins.
Big bowl game.
Road trip to Nevada — not for the scenery.
This year’s Coach Pete (Las Vegas) Bowl has strong storylines, including Boise State’s quarterback situation and what could be the final college games for Washington coach Chris Petersen and Boise State’s NFL-bound stars Curtis Weaver and Ezra Cleveland.
For fans, it means the last football roadie to the state of Nevada until the fall of 2022. And the last one to Vegas until 2023.
A moment of silence, please …
The first road trip the Boise State football team took as a four-year program was to Weber State in 1968.
There was no gambling that weekend. No nightlife. No adult nonsense. What happens in Ogden, Utah … nobody cares.
The football and debauchery road trips didn’t start happening until Sept. 25, 1971 — Boise State’s first game played in the Silver State (Broncos beat the Wolf Pack 17-10 before 5,800 fans in Reno).
Boise State played seven more times in Nevada that decade, including the first trip to Las Vegas in 1973, and we’ve been blowing money, building memories, losing our minds and watching football games there ever since.
Boise State has played 33 games in Nevada — only California (40) and Utah (35) have hosted the Broncos more.
In the past 10 seasons, fans have followed the Broncos to Nevada 12 times, including this weekend’s fifth trip to the Las Vegas Bowl.
For 48 years, a football road trip to Nevada has evolved into a favorite for Bronco Nation. Sadly, no more. At least for a few seasons.
The Las Vegas Bowl is officially a goner for Boise State fans. The game is going all-Vegas on us next year by moving into the Raiders’ shiny new stadium, and invites will be limited to the Pac-12, SEC and Big Ten.
The Mountain West’s top bowl destination in 2020 becomes the new Rams/Chargers stadium in Los Angeles. We know how much Idahoans love California, it’s not a doable drive in the winter, and beaches aren’t attractive in December, so that destination won’t motivate the masses from Idaho.
Nevada, we miss you already.
There are 12 teams in the Mountain West, so there’s a rotating schedule every season, and that’s why the Nevada and UNLV road trips are taking a short hiatus.
It’s a shame.
Boise State has won only 57.6 percent of its games in Nevada, so it’s not just about football.
It’s a weekend getaway for family and friends — however you decide to do it — and something to look forward to every football season. Drivable. Affordable. Gambling. It’s warm, at least in Vegas.
A football road trip to Nevada always includes emotions. Never a dull moment.
There was the three-overtime playoff thriller at Nevada in 1990. A loss that most fans will never forget.
And the crushing overtime loss in 2010 that cost the Broncos a Rose Bowl invite, an outside shot at a national championship, and millions of postseason dollars. Definitely an emotional and ugly loss that fans have been trying to forget.
A month later, a depressed Boise State team and its blue-and-orange faithful returned to Nevada and beat Utah in an anti-climactic Las Vegas Bowl. It was the program’s first win in Sin City. Nobody cared.
The next season, Boise State beat UNLV (regular season) and Arizona State (Vegas Bowl). If you’re counting at home, that was three wins in Vegas in 365 days — by a combined score of 130-48.
So many downs.
So many ups.
So many Nevada memories.
Now what?
With Nevada road trips gone until 2022, Boise State football fans have limited travel options the next two seasons.
In 2020, you can go to Huntington, West Virginia, Laramie ... or Hawaii.
In 2021, there is Orlando, Logan, San Diego … or Provo.
And don’t forget the Los Angeles Bowl.
Needless to say, Vegas will be missed.
ROAD TRIP RESUME
Boise State has played 255 road games in 29 states since becoming a four-year program in 1968.
State’s where the Broncos have never lost: New Mexico (11-0), Mississippi (3-0), Ohio (2-0) and Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, Alabama and Florida (all 1-0).
Where the Broncos have played, but never won: Nebraska, West Virginia, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Tennessee (all 0-1).
Where the Broncos have a losing record: Montana (10-15), Washington (6-9), Michigan (1-3), Georgia (1-2) and Arkansas (1-2).
Most wins: California (25), Utah (23) and Nevada (19).
Most losses: California and Nevada (14).
Boise State’s lifetime record on the road: 155-99-1.
Let’s go ahead and add one more memorable win — in the 2019 Coach Pete/Las Vegas Bowl.
Boise State beats Washington in a tight game.
And football fans celebrate in Vegas for the last time in a long time.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.