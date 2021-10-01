The list of NFL-bound, first-round quarterbacks coming at Boise State the past few seasons has been relentless.
Josh Allen. Justin Herbert. Jordan Love. Zach Wilson.
And now Carson Strong brings his NFL hype and rocket arm to town as Nevada takes on Boise State in one of the biggest games of the Mountain West season.
Strong’s presence on the blue is a humbling reminder of a bizarre Boise State mystery that won’t go away: Why can’t one of the most successful programs in the history of college football — with traditionally one of the most potent offenses — produce an NFL Draft pick at quarterback?
Kellen Moore is beyond a rising star in the NFL, destined to become a head coach as soon as yesterday. Moore won a record 50 games at Boise State — a record that could stand forever — and is widely considered one of the smartest men to ever play the position. Undrafted.
Brett Rypien plowed through rough patches at Boise State to become an NFL prospect. He made it — but undrafted.
Others have dabbled at NFL opportunities.
In the 1970s, Boise State produced two 14th-round quarterbacks: Eric Guthrie and Jim McMillan.
Nothing since 1975.
Since the NFL Draft went to its modern-day format of seven rounds in 1994, every Mountain West program has produced an NFL Draft pick at quarterback except three.
Air Force. Makes sense.
UNLV. Rebels at least had Randall Cunningham in 1985.
Boise State. Makes no sense.
Even the Idaho Vandals have had two drafted quarterbacks since 1994.
That’s beyond baffling — and there doesn’t appear to be any reason why this is happening at Boise State.
“Good question. You wouldn’t think it would be that way, but ... Yeah that’s weird,’’ said Dirk Koetter, a former Boise State and NFL head coach who knows a thing or two about quarterbacks.
It’s even more baffling considering the long list of NFL-drafted quarterbacks the Broncos have played during their FBS era: Allen, Anderson, Beck, Carr, Carr, Dalton, Falk, Herbert, Hill, Kaepernick, Leaf, Locker, Love, Moore, Mullens, Osweiler, Plummer, Redman, Ryan, Taylor, Wallace, Wilson ... and others.
The NFL has drafted 19 Mountain West quarterbacks since 1994.
Mountain West programs claim 10 all-time first-round picks at quarterback.
Boise State ... nothing.
It’s beyond weird. Almost curselike.
The stigma typically resurfaces when Boise State plays a quarterback like Strong, projected to be a first-rounder, though that’s not a lock. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper has Strong as his No. 7-ranked quarterback heading into the 2022 draft.
“He looks damn good to me,’’ said Koetter, the offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 before retiring and moving back to Idaho.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier takes his turn at beating an NFL prospect Saturday — the Broncos are favored against the Wolf Pack. Bachmeier is playing the best football of his career, but nobody is projecting him to play in the NFL.
Former Boise State quarterback Bart Hendricks, who had his NFL shot 20 years ago, in the past has said the lack of a draft pick is “frustrating.’’
Rypien, the last QB who had a shot, said in 2019 after not getting drafted: “Obviously it’s frustrating. … Tough. … Bad luck.’’
A few theories ...
Boise State doesn’t always successfully recruit quarterbacks with the NFL’s preferred height — the 6-2 to 6-5 range. Quarterbacks with NFL size typically end up in Power Five programs.
The NFL’s pursuit of the perfect-sized QB appears to be changing, slightly, which could help Boise State’s hopes in the future. The league is putting more emphasis on mobile quarterbacks who can make all the accurate throws, not just pocket passers who can make bomb throws.
Throw in toughness and decision-making, and now you’re talking Boise State quarterbacks.
There are other optimistic sides to this baffling mystery.
Boise State isn’t fazed by playing marquee quarterbacks, and went 6-2 in games against Allen, Herbert, Love and Wilson, who was a Boise State commit until the 11th hour of the recruiting calendar.
That puts history on Boise State’s side Saturday against Strong.
Also, the lack of a drafted quarterback doesn’t appear to be hurting Boise State’s recruiting image. The program keeps winning and keeps putting other players in the NFL — there has been a nice pipeline of running backs and defensive backs.
This season, the Broncos’ quarterback room is loaded with the right talent for the college game.
Bachmeier is a good college quarterback who’s still trying to perfect the art of consistency, backup Jack Sears was a top recruit and USC transfer who can’t get on the field, and true freshman Taylen Green has NFL height at 6-6.
But nobody is linking any of those names to the NFL, at least right now.
And so the mystery continues.
It remains the greatest mystery inside an otherwise great program.
