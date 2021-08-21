Hank Bachmeier’s popularity peaked two years ago at Florida State, and continued for a few highly promising weeks.
He beat a legendary football power, on national television, on the road, in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, in his college debut, and instantly became the next superstar quarterback at Boise State.
For a month, Bachmeier was brilliant on and off the field, and considered one of the best true freshmen quarterbacks in college football.
Success with swagger is athletic gold, a powerful combination we haven’t witnessed in a Boise State quarterback for a few generations of quarterbacks. The flashy and personable Bachmeier had both, and it was exciting. The future looked fantastic. Bronco Nation was thrilled with No. 19 on the roster.
Then something happened.
Somehow, #HurricaneHank quickly faded into #RollerCoasterHank, and his popularity has been searching for consistency ever since.
It isn’t easy being a star, even in Boise where Boise State football is the biggest and brightest star in town.
But it’s time, time for Bachmeier to bust out of his inconsistent funk and become the same popular mega-star who sprouted two years ago in Tallahassee.
Bachmeier won his third straight camp battle Friday when coach Andy Avalos announced that he’s the Broncos’ No. 1 quarterback. USC transfer Jack Sears is No. 2 for the second straight year, and there are plenty who believe he should be No. 1.
Bachmeier will start the Sept. 2 opener at Central Florida, which sets the stage for one of two things to happen this season.
Same old Bachmeier routine: Tease us with talent, throw a few touchdowns, win a few games, flash that booming personality, toss too many interceptions, scramble for your life in the pocket, take too many sacks, make questionable decisions, spend too much time on the sideline with injuries, miss too many games, leave fans questioning your legacy.
Or: Produce a Kellen Moore-type season. Monster stats. Efficient. Always be available to play. Win the games you’re supposed to win. Go to a major bowl game. Inspire Bronco Nation.
That’s what makes Bachmeier and the opportunity in front of him so special. He can pull off both sides of being a star quarterback, something even Moore couldn’t master. Win games — and do it with a Hollywood personality.
Like it or not, we’re living in a new era of name, image and likeness ... and Bachmeier has all the tools to make magic happen, earn a little cash and build a career beyond college football.
That’s not happening now, even though he’s 11-2 as a starter. Any coaching staff or fan base would cherish that success — but the wins and success stories have come in chunks, not streaks.
That’s frustrating.
Bachmeier has thrown for 15 career touchdowns, eight interceptions, has been sacked 27 times, and hasn’t thrown for 300+ yards in a game since Florida State. His name barely shows up in the Boise State record book.
That’s frustrating.
Frankly, the Boise State quarterback situation has been a bit frustrating since Moore left an impossible standard after the 2011 season. The Broncos have played 13 different quarterbacks since the GOAT graduated to the NFL, and have used multiple starters in five of those nine seasons.
Quarterbackpalooza, anyone?
Brett Rypien (2018 and 2016), Grant Hedrick (2014) and Joe Southwick (2012) each played full seasons, but there was never an electric connection off the field. Good quarterbacks. Good guys. So-so personalities. Hardly candidates for the potential riches of name, image and likeness.
Bachmeier has the ability to be different, like his football-focused family, where the younger brothers are named Bear, Tiger and Buck.
He has the ability to be elite on the field.
He has the ability to entertain us off the field.
He has the ability to be Jared Zabransky, only better, and more dynamic.
Zabransky tortured us with his play, entertained us with his bravado, then won a dramatic Fiesta Bowl and finished his career on the cover of the NCAA08 video game.
Bachmeier, it’s your turn to snag the spotlight. Again.
No excuses this season.
You’re a 22-year-old junior.
You have the respect of a new coaching staff.
By all accounts, you’re respected in the locker room, even though you proudly tell people you’re a “goober’’ and a “goofball.’’ You’re California Cool with self-deprecating humor and quarterback hair who easily transforms into #HillbillyHank,’’ complete with new jeans, boots and a cowboy hat.
For now, you’re healthy.
You have the best running back (George Holani) and wide receiver (Khalil Shakir) combination in the Mountain West. Four of your starting linemen return this season. You have a new coordinator and QB coach in Tim Plough, who vows to launch footballs into the air like dudes at the beach, and break stadium scoreboards with 50 points a game. You might have the best defense in the Mountain West.
That’s a resume for success.
But as we sit here today, on the eve of another season, it’s far from convincing.
Because Bachmeier’s resume has too many red flags.
It’s the biggest storyline of a season that can’t get here fast enough.
