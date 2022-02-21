Tuesday will be the second time Boise State plays San Diego State this season. You probably knew that. Or perhaps, you finished watching the Broncos and Aztecs in January, grabbed the bottle next to you and hoped to put that game out of your brain forever.
In that case, sorry for the reminder.
But if you required some sort of solace after that, some reprieve after taking in Boise State’s 42-37 win at Viejas Arena four weeks ago, you’re not alone. Asked about rewatching the Broncos’ lowest-scoring game of the season, Boise State coach Leon Rice might as well have been speaking about a dark-alley brawl.
“Oh my gosh, it was alarming how physical it was,” Rice said. “When I watched on tape, it was really jaw-dropping about how both teams played defensively. It was hand-to-hand combat.”
So odd about that game was the storyline that followed. Boise State shot just over 30%. SDSU barely cracked 28%. Yet rather than crucify the offenses, most were quick to praise the two defenses. They were exceptional a month ago. And heading into Tuesday’s matchup, they are even better.
The Broncos and Aztecs rank among the top-10 in the country in points allowed per game. BSU has held an opponent to 60 or fewer 17 times, just once more than San Diego State. And in KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric, SDSU is tops in the country while Boise State is 11th.
On that night in San Diego, two of the best defenses in the country clashed like a pair of bullets in mid-air. Neither side gave way, neither deviated from their brand and neither let up an easy shot. The result was a historic contest.
How historic? Well, it was the first time in Division I college basketball this season that the winning team scored 42 points or fewer. It was also just the 26th instance of such a feat in a dozen years, and the first since the 2018 epic: Charlotte 42, Longwood 39 (The 30 for 30 is still pending).
Even crazier: Of the 26 teams since 2010 that won a game despite putting up 42 points or less, only a half-dozen were playing on the road.
Perhaps it's tough to praise a scoring output that the football team has equaled or bested nine times since Hank Bachmeier stepped on campus, but it seems to be emblematic of this Boise State team. They don’t just have one style that gets the job done.
Think about this: Just three days after their win, the Broncos beat a phenomenal Wyoming team, 65-62. Sure, that wasn’t exactly the peak of offense but it was another example that BSU can come out on top in games where shots are falling and games where they’re not.
“I think that’s important. You’ve got to be able to do that,” Rice said. “There’s always going to be so many different circumstances in a game. And I think it takes a mature team to figure out the way and to be comfortable (to say) like, ‘Hey, it’s not going to go as planned. We’ve got to find another way.’”
Boise State has this incredible moxie about it. Rarely do they wilt in tight games or make crucial mistakes down the stretch. As Rice alluded to, the Broncos are comfortable being uncomfortable, a virtue that has led to extreme success.
The Broncos (21-6, 12-2) lead Wyoming by a half-game in the Mountain West and, according to just about everyone who formulates brackets, are projected to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. In other words, Boise State has afforded itself some room for error in its final four regular-season games.
Meanwhile, the Aztecs’ margin for error is about as thin as a sheet of tissue paper. As of his Sunday predictions, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi placed San Diego State (17-6, 9-3) in a category that sparks anxiety: First Four Out.
The Broncos aren't too worried about that. They just want stall SDSU’s five-game winning streak on Tuesday and, this time, they might need more than 42 points to pull it off.