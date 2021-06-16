Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey has made two head coaching hires in his first six months on the job. Both have been assistants at the University of Oregon.
Dickey announced Wednesday the hiring of Justin Shults as head softball coach. Shults spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the Oregon softball team.
Previously Dickey hired Andy Avalos as head football coach in January after two years as the Ducks’ defensive coordinator.
“This is an exciting day for Bronco Athletics,” Dickey said in a release. “Justin Shults has been a part of great success in his career and I believe he will build upon a solid foundation we have in place here at Boise State. His knowledge of and passion for the game and the student-athlete experience will be a tremendous asset to our team.”
Shults served as Oregon’s hitting coach the past three years. He previously was an assistant coach at Southwestern Oklahoma State (2013-14), Miami of Ohio (2015-16) and Fresno State (2017-18).
As a player at UC Riverside, Shults was a two-time Big West selection and spent one year in professional baseball after being drafted by the Houston Astros.
Boise State was in search of a softball coach after Maggie Huffaker stepped down in favor of a new career path last month. Huffaker spent three seasons at Boise State and led the Broncos to the only at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in school history in 2019.
Shults takes over a Boise State team that went 20-25 last season and finished sixth in the Mountain West with an 11-13 league record.