Morgan Miles scored the lone goal, putting in a rebound in the 23rd minute, as the Boise State women’s soccer earned a 1-0 upset win against San Diego State on Monday in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament.
Boise State (11-6-3) moves on the tournament semifinals, where it will face Fresno State on Thursday at 2 p.m.
“I believe that we’ve been so prepared for this moment with what we’ve faced this season,” Boise State coach Jim Thomas said in a release. “What you need when the game matters the most is that your big players step up. You look at their best players and they were really good, and our best players were really good as well.”
The sixth-seeded Broncos found an offensive advantage in the early stages as it fired off the first four shots of the match. In the 23rd minute, Morgan Stone ripped a shot from outside the box that was deflected by the Aztec keeper into the air. Miles was there to clean up, sending the ball across the net and through to the back for a goal.
The remainder of the match was a physical, back-and-forth battle that featured four yellow cards for the Broncos and a red-card to the Aztecs in the 51st minute, which forced San Diego State to finish the match with 10 players. Boise State held back several waves of attacks from San Diego State late in the match to keep a zero on the scoreboard and secure the victory.
Goalkeeper Sydney Smith made five saves on the night to record her 18th career clean sheet, tying Janelle Flores for the program record for shutouts in a career.
“Sydney is one of the best players of all time,” said Thomas. “There’s so much emotion out there, and you need cool, calm and collected people. Sydney is about as calm as they get. To make the plays like she did there at the end was really special. I’m happy for her, she deserves the record.”
