The Boise State volleyball team was selected Sunday to face No. 11 BYU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be Friday at 7 p.m. in Provo, Utah.
The Broncos (24-10) will be making their second NCAA Tournament appearance all-time and their fourth postseason tournament in the last six years. Boise State earned this season’s trip by claiming the Mountain West Tournament title and the conference’s automatic bid with a 3-1 victory over UNLV last Friday in Las Vegas. Boise State’s 24 victories this season are tied for the third most all-time.
The Cougars (28-1) feature a pair of sisters from Nampa in Whitney and Morgan Bower. Both are juniors who graduated from Skyview High.
Whitney Bower was the 2020 West Coast Conference Player of the Year and has 93 kills to go with 277 digs and 990 assists this season. Morgan Bower has appeared in eight sets this season, coming off the bench.
The Broncos are led by two-time All-Mountain West selections Lauren Ohlinger and Danielle Boss, as well as conference Freshman of the Year Paige Bartsch. All three Broncos were selected to the MW All-Tournament Team last week and Ohlinger was named the Most Valuable Player.
Boise State and BYU have met nine times previously, with the Cougars winning all of them. The last meeting between the programs came in 2019, with the Cougars winning in three sets in Provo.
The other match in Provo will feature Utah Valley (16-12) against Utah (21-8). The winners of each match will face off Saturday, in the second round. Tickets for the matches can be purchased through the BYU Athletics Ticket Office.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue