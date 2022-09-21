Kayly Pau

Boise State outside hitter Kayly Pau hits the ball over the net during a game against on Sept. 13, 2021 at Bronco gym. Pau was undergoing treatment for leukemia at the time.

 Boise State Athletic Media Relations

BOISE — Shawn Garus had to educate himself quickly when Kayly Pau told him she wanted to continue playing for the Boise State volleyball team last season while undergoing chemotherapy.

The Broncos coach admits that he had to consult the Boise State medical staff and even Google to find out what the limitations were for an athlete battling leukemia. But Pau was determined to remain with the team in any capacity that she could and Garus was determined to do whatever he could to allow her to do so.

