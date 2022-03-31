BOISE — When Justin Shults was hired as Boise State’s softball coach in June, he looked at a program just a couple years removed from a NCAA Tournament appearance and saw a team that had the potential to get back there, despite coming off a 20-25 season.
Knowing the affinity for a blue-collar mentality that exists in several Boise State athletic programs, Shults not only leaned into the mentality, he took a hard left turn into it. The Broncos have five different practice jerseys available. Players had to earn every one of them.
“We wanted to remind them of what the roots of Boise State are, it's a blue-collar mentality,” said Shults.
With that mentality, Boise State has charged its way back to the top of the Mountain West standings and has even earned some national recognition along the way. The Broncos (27-5, 6-0 Mountain West) were ranked in two Top 25 polls this week, earning a No. 23 ranking in Extra Inning Softball’s poll — the highest ranking in program history — and was ranked No. 25 by D1Softball.com. The Broncos will take a 10-game winning streak into a three-game home series this weekend against UNLV (24-6, 2-1), which begins at 4 p.m. Friday at Dona Larsen Park.
“We’ve prided ourselves in our blue-collar work ethic and how everything is earned, we don’t get anything handed to us,” said sophomore pitcher Taylor Caudill, who boasts an 11-3 record with a 2.57 ERA and 99 strikeouts. “We’re putting so much into our preparation and it’s showing on the field. We worked so hard in the fall and the preseason, we’re just ready. I think it’s even better that we’re getting recognized for it. While it’s nice to get all this press, this was the expectations for ourselves, this is the standard that we set at the beginning of the season.”
During the fall and winter, players were able to earn their practice jerseys in a number of ways, both on and off the softball field. One jersey was earned by going on 10 coffee dates with teammates. Players would have to send a photo from the coffee shop to coaches. Other jerseys were earned by getting nominated by a teammate or a coach for various reasons. Each week the team would take all the nominations and select two jerseys to be given out.
And then, there was the toughest jersey to earn: The one given out at weekly workouts this fall, which were dubbed ‘Championship Friday.’
Championship Friday included intense cardio and cross fit workouts and also included game scenario training to help players with in-game decision making. It was designed to challenge the players both mentally and physically.
“It was tough for us, we had a rough first go at it,” said sophomore outfielder Jordyn Hutchins, who is batting .324 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. “It kind of helped us realize it’s not just about the physical piece of softball, there’s much more to it. I think that was the biggest turning point for us, as far as connecting as a team. The energy on Championship Friday, after that first one, was incredible. We were all pushing each other, yelling, encouraging each other. It was a cool thing to see.”
For NCAA Division I scholarship players, especially those already established with a team, the prospect of having to earn back jerseys can seem like a daunting prospect, players admitted. But this process was also something that they were looking for and felt they needed after falling under .500 a season ago.
“I think initially it was a little hard because we were like ‘we’ve already earned our spot here,’” said Caudill. “But a spot is just a spot unless you work for it. The shirts proved that you need to put in the sweat, blood and tears and say ‘OK, I’m going to get this right now.' Nothing is truly earned until you’ve proven to everyone, especially your teammates and yourself, that you deserve it.”
The payoff was apparent as soon as the season started. The Broncos started the season with five games in Southern California, winning all five. The fifth win was a 7-3 victory against Stanford, which was an NCAA Tournament team last season.
There’s been no slowing down the Broncos since.
“There are a lot of unknowns when you have a new staff come in, and then they take all your gear away,” said Shults, who spent three seasons as an assistant at Oregon before coming to Boise State. “I think they were a little apprehensive, at first. But this group has been amazing all year, they’re very close-knit and they were understanding of what the process was. I was fortunate enough to get coffee with some of the upperclassmen before we started and explained my vision. They were onboard and that helped ease the transition.”
There is still a month and a half left to go in the season, so still a lot the Broncos need to do to accomplish their big goals, specifically a Mountain West title and NCAA Tournament bid. Boise State knows that those goals can’t be accomplished all at once, they just have to stick with what they’ve been doing and continue to build on the foundation that has been established.
“(Tuesday) we had a team meeting and one of the things we talked about is that even though there’s a lot of media attention and a little distraction from our success from the outside, we just got to stay focused on what we’re doing and continue to roll with that,” said Hutchins. “We got to just stick to our blue-collar mentality and just stay focused.”