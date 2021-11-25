The Boise State volleyball team rallied from a set down to defeat Utah State in four 16-25, 25-17, 25-10, 27-25 in the Mountain West Tournament semifinal on Thursday. The Broncos struggled early, dropping the first set by nine points, then regrouped to win the final three sets to claim the win over the Aggies and a berth into Friday’s championship match against UNLV.
Boise State used a balanced offensive attack with five Broncos recording seven or more kills. As a team, the Broncos out-hit Utah State .275 percent to .134 percent, on the year the Aggies had been hitting .234 percent. Another big impact in the match were the Broncos 13 team blocks to USU’s six.
Lauren Ohlinger led Boise State with a team-high 20.5 points. The junior outside hitter recorded a double-double versus Utah State with a team-high 18 kills to go with 10 digs. She also hit .302 percent and had two block solos and one block assist.
Freshman Paige Bartsch followed with 16.5 points on 11 kills, three service aces, two block solos and one block assist.
Rounding out the Boise State offense were Jordan Miller with nine kills while hitting .381 percent, Alyssa Wissinger with seven kills and three blocks, while Alli O’Harra added seven kills and four blocks.
Senior setter Danielle Boss recorded her second double-double of the tournament on 44 assists and 15 digs, both team highs. She also tallied three kills, one service ace and team-best five blocks, one was a solo. Meanwhile, Allison Casillas tied Boss for the team high on digs with 15 of her own, Chey Jones had nine.
