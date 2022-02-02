Boise State coach Andy Avalos stood in the front of the podium on Wednesday, flipping through pages of words as he delivered what felt like a State of Boise State speech.
He tried to reassure a fan base disappointed after a 7-5 season. He described the progress the Broncos made during their bye week, even pulling up a power-point-like slide of BSU’s rushing stats before and after the break. He spoke of his disappointment in the canceled Arizona Bowl, but noted the team got a lot from their bowl practices. He thanked all the seniors and the Super Seniors and the transfers and about 100 other people, notably BSU athletic director Jeramiah Dickey for providing the resources needed “to help build this program.”
Wednesday’s press conference was supposed to be about National Signing Day — but the Broncos didn’t have much to talk about on that front. They signed 22 players in December’s Early Signing Period, added a transfer in January and announced this week that 11 Super Seniors would return in 2022.
In other words, Boise State didn’t have room to add anyone. In fact, the Broncos need to lose some players. They are “slightly above” the maximum of 85 scholarships, Avalos said, and have until May to get under that threshold.
“Being over right now, everybody is over. It’s just the world we live in,” Avalos said. “We have to prepare ourselves and make sure, No. 1, we have the depth at all positions on this team.”
So, on this signing day, Boise State did not hand out a single scholarship. It instead announced the signing of seven walk-ons, including six from the Boise area: Bishop Kelly running back Seth Knothe, Eagle RB Ethan Mikita, Timberline RB Taylor Marcum, Mountain View offensive lineman Austin Schultmeier and Rocky Mountain wide receiver Hunter Steacker. The non-Treasure Valley signing was kicker Wyatt Redding, a Washington product.
But there was one new addition that Avalos hadn’t spoken about. Oregon State transfer quarterback Sam Vidlak signed with the Broncos in early January — a few weeks after the early signing period — and had yet to be formally introduced as a part of the program.
“Sam is really impressive. Very diligent,” Avalos said of Vidlak. “As you look at the quarterback position — as we mentioned before — starts with being able to lead yourself so you can lead others, having a great understanding of how to prepare so you can grow. You see all those things in Sam and we’re really fortunate to have him.”
During his first year in Corvallis, Oregon, Vidlak battled for the starting job, but was beat out by eventual starter Chance Nolan — who will be just a redshirt junior in 2022 — Tristan Gebbia and Sam Noyer, who left for Colorado.
In some respect, Vidlak left one crowded quarterback room for another — but there’s a lot more youth in Boise. Everyone knows about three-year starter Hank Bachmeier, who’s entering his senior year, but there’s little experience behind him. The group of backups includes redshirt sophomore Andy Peters (walk on) and four redshirt freshmen: Taylen Green, Colton Fitzgerald (walk on), Colt Fulton (walk on) and Vidlak.
“I took into consideration just Boise State as an entire program and how I would fit,” Vidlak said. “It’s a great fit. It’s where I want to be. At the end of the day, I’m coming here just, like everyone else, to compete and to be the best I can possibly do. I’m going to control what I can control and let the rest take care of itself.”
Projecting Bachmeier’s successor is a coin toss at this point. With the transfer portal as ever-changing as the stock market, it’s an even tougher prediction. The question from Wednesday: Could it be Vidlak?
He certainly has the rare combination of intangibles and arm strength working in his favor.
“I gotta be honest with you, he’s worked at it, but he has a really natural stroke throwing the football. It’s pretty to watch,” said Sam’s dad, Mark, the Hidden Valley High (Oregon) offensive coordinator and baseball coach. “When he was a junior, he was throwing a ball 65 yards and in his senior year he could throw a ball over 70 yards in the air.”
“He’s always searching for how he can get better and to surround himself with great people,” added Alex Brink, Vidlak’s private QB coach who used to sling it at Washington State. “He’ll pick up the phone and be like, ‘Hey coach, can we jump on a call and talk. I have questions for you.’ He’s very mature in that aspect.”
Brink first met Vidlak at a University of Montana camp ahead of Vidlak’s junior season. The high schooler was a little-known prospect from a little-known school in southern Oregon, who boasted a tight release that made it obvious he had a baseball past.
Brink had taken some of his kids from his Portland-based program, EForce, to the Grizzlies’ camp and introduced himself to Vidlak. The two began working together — which wasn’t exactly the easiest thing.
“He lived in the Grants Pass (Oregon) area. That’s five hours or so from Portland,” Brink said. “He made the trips up multiple times to train and work.”
On one occasion, Vidlak drove up for EFroce’s 7-on-7 team tryouts. The small-school quarterback started whipping the ball like a torpedo. Suddenly, all the Portland metro kids asked the same question.
“They’re going, ‘Who is this kid?’” Brink said. “Sam, to his credit, just laughed, told him where he was from and was really humble about it. But I’ll never forget, everybody out there was like, ‘Who’s the kid throwing the ball like that? Where’s he from?’”
Vidlak loves answering that question. He’s from Hidden Valley High in Applegate, Oregon, a 4A school (Oregon goes up to 6A) that had a senior class of about 100. No, it is not where ranch dressing originated, but it is where Vidlak shattered record after record.
During his junior season, Vidlak broke the school record for completions (207), passing yards (3,404) and touchdowns (44) while leading Hidden Valley to the state title game, where the 6-foot-1, 187-pound gunslinger completed 39 passes for almost 500 yards in a loss.
“Hidden Valley is somewhere I’m really proud to be from, and kind of get to represent those small-town kids a little bit,” Vidlak said. “It’s a part of me so I'm happy to represent that place.”