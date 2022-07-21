LAS VEGAS — As college football tumbles into its uncertain future, where the Mountain West will fit into the sport’s landscape is still unknown.
On Wednesday, MW Commissioner Craig Thompson seemed open to any and all possibilities, knowing things will change and the conference will have to adapt.
“What are our options?” Thompson asked. “Our options right now: We don’t have to do anything. We’re a solid 12-team league. ... If circumstances were to change, I addressed the board on a call Monday, what could, would, should or can we do if an institution opts to leave the Mountain West Conference. The answer is really nothing except to explore how we would replace that member.”
Thompson addressed other key issues, saying he wanted to see the federal government get involved to make the NIL laws consistent for every state and to have some enforcement for the schools breaking the rules.
He also voiced his displeasure over the scrapped playoff model he and members of a subcommittee rolled out last summer. It was a 12-team model that would have included the six highest-ranked conference champions along with the six remaining highest-ranked teams.
“I thought it was a very workable model, a fair model that covered most, if not all, of the bases,” Thompson said. “I’m sure we’ll go back to portions of that model. I’m not as concerned about the Mountain West’s access as some of the other (conferences).”
OREGON TIES
To walk through Mountain West Media Days was to waltz through an Oregon reunion.
Head coaches in the Mountain West include Avalos (a former Ducks’ defensive coordinator), Nevada coach Ken Wilson (a former UO linebackers coach and defensive coordinator) and UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo (a former Oregon offensive coordinator.
The trio was never in Eugene at the same time, but both Wilson and Arroyo worked alongside Avalos and sang his praises.
“We had a really good relationship. We’re both uber OCD and super organized and competitive in everything,” Arroyo said. “And I think it helped because when you’ve got both sides of the ball that are aggressive and fast-thinking, you get better inherently.”
“(He’s) one of my best friends in coaching,” Wilson said of Avalos. “We’re both old linebackers coaches so we both have good defensive conversations. He went back to a place that he really cared about and I had a chance now to do the same thing. It’s something when you’re on the back deck with your families at a barbeque, you kind of talk about. Now it actually came to fruition.”
GUARANTEED OPPONENTS
Coming on the heels of the Mountain West announcing it would eliminate divisions beginning in 2023, the conference announced each school would have two guaranteed opponents each year.
Boise State drew Utah State and New Mexico, two squads it already plays annually in the mountain division.
“I think this conference is really competitive," Avalos said. "We saw that last year, from what the conference did outside in playing some of the Power-5 schools and stuff like that. Obviously, Utah State is on a climb right now. They’re doing some good things. I mean, we play those schools every year (already).”
“That one doesn’t surprise me,” Utah State coach Blake Anderson said of drawing BSU. “They’re right down the road and there’s a long history of the game.”
BRONCO BITS
• After an impressive spring at the position, Boise State redshirt senior Tyreque Jones will move to nickelback while sophomore Seyi Oladipo will take over at field safety. “The offense was the biggest advocator of, ‘Can we move Ty back to field safety?’” Avalos said.
• We all know this will be the first year quarterback Hank Bachmeier enters a season without a brand new offensive coordinator, which has boosted his attitude and morale. “You can see how happy he is about that,” Avalos said. “He’s pretty dialed in to what’s going on right now.”
• Asked about the backup quarterback competition between Taylen Green and Sam Vidlak, Avalos noted: “We’re going to see some great action between (Taylen) and Sam working with the twos. Sam has as good of a grasp of this offense as anybody who has played in it for their first year.”
• Avalos announced EDGE Dylan Herberg is off the team after being arrested for DUI.