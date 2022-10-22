Support Local Journalism


AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Boise State’s star of the night was its 5-foot-8, 172-pound kicker from Meridian.

Jonah Dalmas was remarkable on Saturday night in the Broncos’ 19-14 win, booting through four field goals to help keep Boise State undefeated in conference play.

