AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Boise State’s star of the night was its 5-foot-8, 172-pound kicker from Meridian.
Jonah Dalmas was remarkable on Saturday night in the Broncos’ 19-14 win, booting through four field goals to help keep Boise State undefeated in conference play.
All night, Dalmas was BSU’s janitor, cleaning up the Broncos' dirty and unsuccessful offensive drives.
The junior nailed his quartet of field goals — highlighted with a 51-yard make that tied his career record — all in the first half.
And speaking of records, last season Dalmas set the Boise State high mark with 26 field goals in a season. Already, he’s on a pretty good pace to possibly break his mark from a year ago. Despite missing two kicks in the season opener against Oregon State, the junior is 14 for 16 through seven games.
“When his number got called today, he was on point,” said BSU coach Andy Avalos.
“I call him ‘Automatic,’” added EDGE George Tarlas. “He has a sniper leg. He just hits it and we’re never worried. We know he’s going to put points on the board. Today he won the game for us.”
HOLANI'S, JEANTY’S STATUS UNCERTAIN
After rushing for over 130 yards in each of the last two games, Boise State running back George Holani did not play against Air Force on Saturday. While he was dressed, a BSU spokesperson said Holani was a game-time decision.
Avalos declined to comment on when he knew Holani wouldn’t play Saturday.
Yet, even with their top ball carrier on the sidelines, Boise State excelled in the ground game.
Freshman Ashton Jeanty, who started in place of Holani, rushed the ball 13 times for a team-high 53 yards and had another 42 yards through the air. But Jeanty didn’t play in the second half and walked into the locker room after the game in street clothes.
As a result, seeing his most-extensive workload since transferring from Utah State to Boise State in the fall, Elelyon Noa — the younger brother of BSU linebacker Ezekiel Noa — picked up 45 yards on 17 carries.
“I would say the offensive coaches and myself, we feel really good about his feel for this offense,” Avalos said of Elelyon Noa. “For a guy to jump into this program as late as he did, he’s got such a high football IQ that he’s able to pick up the protections.”
BSU’S DEFENSE SHUTS DOWN AIR FORCE’S GROUND GAME
Air Force entered the night as the nation’s best rushing offense. The Falcons were bulldozers, gaining nearly 360 yards a game on the ground.
Out of the gate, it was tough for them to get one yard.
Boise State defended the triple-option flawlessly, aided by some self-inflicted fumbles and miscues from Air Force.
After the first quarter, Air Force had run nine plays for -1 yard. Even worse: It took the Falcons 21 minutes before they notched a single first down. Upon seeing the home team move the chains for the first time, the fans at Falcon Stadium let out almost laughing applause.
That was the first time since 2014 that Boise State’s defense held its opponent without a first-quarter first down.
On the night, Air Force ran for just 175 yards, less than half of their season average.
HOW WAS BSU CALLED FOR “ILLEGAL NUMBERING?”
Late in the fourth quarter, Boise State was called for “Illegal numbering” on a punt return because Stefan Cobbs and Ezekiel Noa — both of whom wear No. 7 — were on the field at the same time.
It gave Air Force a first down and nearly cost the Broncos the game.
Noa said Boise State didn’t catch the error, even though it wasn’t the first time the Broncos had that personnel on the field.
“We did actually practice it like that (all week),” Noa said. “Nobody really brought it to our attention at the time.”
Asked what happened, Avalos said, “That is 100 percent on me. We will get that squared away.”
BRONCO BITS
— Boise State redshirt freshman wide receiver Eric McAlister notched his first-collegiate catch in the second quarter Saturday. The 6-3, 195-pounder from Texas caught a 44-yard deep ball to set up a BSU field goal.
— BSU needs only a win at Nevada in November and it will have beaten every Mountain West squad — SDSU, Air Force and the Wolf Pack — it lost to last season.
— The attendance Saturday at Falcon Stadium was 25,254.