Boise State’s defensive line felt a bit like the replacements on Saturday night.
Starting defensive tackle Scott Matlock and nose tackle Jackson Cravens were out with an injury. It came out this week that starting EDGE George Tarlas was out with a season-ending hip injury. And another EDGE hit the transfer portal right before the game (more on that down below).
There wasn’t much reason to think Boise State would dominate the trenches.
“Nobody skipped a beat,” said Divine Obichere, Boise State’s fifth-year defensive tackle.
Obichere got the start on Saturday — his first since 2020 — alongside Herbert Gums and had one of the better defensive outings by a Boise State player this season. Coming into the game with just one sack, Obichere had two against the Rams and added a game-high 4.5 tackles for loss.
“He did a really good job,” head coach Andy Avalos said of Obichere. “Whether he was lined up over a guard or lined up over the center, there were some matchups there that, once we saw them early in the game, we wanted to make sure we kept him in those.”
He was the star of another stellar performance from Boise State’s defense.
The Broncos allowed just 170 total yards, over 100 of which came on two passing plays, and were dominant up front, tallying five sacks and nine TFLs.
Another surprise for Boise State was defensive lineman Cortez Hogans, a JUCO transfer who hadn’t played yet for the Broncos after starting the season sidelined with an injury. On Saturday, he notched a half-dozen tackles and 1.5 TFLs.
“It’s the same stuff we’ve been seeing all year,” Obichere said of Hogans.
WIDE RECEIVERS FLOURISH
Boise State’s pass catchers have been somewhat of an afterthought this season. They struggled to get open and, with the way the Broncos ran the ball, weren’t being targeted a whole lot.
Their role was mainly to block and occasionally catch passes. That changed on Saturday.
Nine Broncos had a catch and a quartet had at least four grabs.
Stefan Cobbs led the way with 91 yards. Billy Bowens had 71 yards and a touchdown. Even redshirt freshman Eric McAlister made an impact, catching a pair of passes for 48 yards.
Quarterback Taylen Green looked comfortable and his receivers made things easy.
“This week was by far their best week of being patient,” Avalos said of his wide outs, “being committed, bringing that attitude of ‘We’re going to get this done. We’re going to keep growing. We’re going to keep pushing forward to get better.’ I’m so proud of them.”
COBBS ALMOST PULLS OFF MIRACLE TOUCHDOWN
Late in the second quarter, Boise State entered the red zone looking to get some points before halftime. With about 20 seconds remaining, Green lofted a pass in the corner of the end zone for receiver Stefan Cobbs.
The pass was underthrown and it looked like Rams’ defensive back Brandon Guzman picked it off. Then a second passed and Cobbs stood up with the ball in his hands. The Broncos’ wideout had snatched it out of Guzman’s hands for the touchdown.
Or so it seemed.
After a review, it was determined that Cobbs didn’t possess the ball while he was still in bounds. Making matters worse: Kicker Jonah Dalmas missed a 39-yard field goal right after.
MATLOCK, OTHERS OUT WITH INJURY
Before the game, it was announced that four players were going to miss the Colorado State game with injuries.
Those out were offensive lineman Ben Dooley, who’s missed every game this year, kicker Will Ferrin, defensive tackle Cravens and, most impactful, defensive tackle Matlock.
It’s unclear what Matlock’s injury is but he stood on the sideline during the game in sweats.
ISAIAH BAGNAH ANNOUNCES HE’S TRANSFERRING
Less than an hour before Boise State and Colorado State kicked off, EDGE Isaiah Bagnah announced that he intended to put his name in the transfer portal.
Bagnah was one of Boise State’s best pass-rushers last season, finishing the year with six sacks, but moved between EDGE and linebacker in 2022 and never found a consistent role on Boise State’s defense.
It seemed that Bagnah might get more snaps with the news of Tarlas’ season-ending injury but that won’t be the case anymore.
“Thank you Bronco Nation for all the love and respect you have shown me over the last three years,” Bagnah wrote in his Twitter post. “I will forever BLEED BLUE.”