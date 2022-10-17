As we enter the third week in October, there is only one team undefeated in Mountain West play: the Boise State Broncos.
Yes, the same Boise State team that started 0-1. The same one that got smoked at UTEP. That team controls its own destiny in the Mountain West.
“Everything is right in front of us,” head coach Andy Avalos said.
He’s correct. But right out of the bye is arguably the Broncos’ toughest conference opponent left on the schedule. Air Force might have a pair of conference losses (the Falcons fell to Wyoming and Utah State), but is always a pain in the neck to prepare for.
The Falcons, operating the seldom-seen triple-option offense, are the nation’s top rushing team, tallying nearly 360 yards per game on the ground. And they have been a thorn in the side of Boise State as of late.
Air Force and BSU have split their last eight meetings with the Falcons pulling out a 24-14 win against the Broncos last year on The Blue.
Boise State’s defense is much-improved from last season, a unit that ranks as one of the best in the country. But it hasn’t faced a triple-option team yet, a squad that causes so much damage in the run game.
“At the end of the day it comes down to great discipline,” Avalos said. “Getting in a great stance. Playing with great eye control. Being on the same page.”
BOISE STATE’S DEFENSE HAS MADE HUGE STRIDES
After a brutal night against Oregon State to start the season, Boise State’s defense looked like a problem. Its pass rush was nonexistent. Its secondary was suspect. The Broncos gave up nearly 300 yards passing to the Beavers in a brutal opening-night loss.
Six weeks later, no team in America has given up fewer passing yards than the Broncos. How the heck did they turn things around so quickly?
“So much of it was — like we talked about even after that game — just communication and eye control,” said defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “It’s not like it’s some secret sauce that was different.”
Danielson said the struggles weren’t for a lack of effort. Guys were trying out there, but sometimes trying to do too much. They weren’t disciplined in their roles, which led to botched coverages and explosive plays for the Beavers.
Since then, the Broncos have cracked down. They’ve come together and seem to be playing as a big, 11-man cohesive unit.
“Seeing us grow from that day forward has been awesome,” Danielson said.
THE BEST IS STILL TO COME FOR QUARTERBACK TAYLEN GREEN
Taylen Green has started two games under center for Boise State. The Broncos have won both. Still, those victories have been more a product of a phenomenal defense and a deadly rushing attack.
Not yet has Green’s arm been much of a factor. But that doesn’t mean it never will.
“Taylen is not anything close to the quarterback he’s gonna be,” offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said. “The only way you get better at that is through experience, through live reps. Progress is being made.”
In the past two games, Green has thrown for a combined 175 yards. The Broncos haven’t needed him to be a gunslinger yet this season — which is a good thing. But it seems inevitable that Green will have to win a game with his arm this season.
Koetter’s job is to get him comfortable throwing the ball in BSU’s offense as soon as possible. Which is a daunting task. Helping is a perfectly-placed bye week that allowed Koetter and Green to sit down and spend a whole week developing, rather than just game planning.
They watched every one of Green’s throws this season, grouping plays together based on the concept. Then Koetter would ask his redshirt quarterback, “What are you seeing here?” and let the young kid talk.
“I wanted him to be able to talk me through it. What he’s seeing. Why he’s making the decision he’s making. What types of throws,” Koetter said. “Taylen’s going to be a much-improved passer over time. How fast that comes remains to be seen.
AVALOS NOT THINKING ABOUT NEXT OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
There is a decision looming for Boise State. At the end of the season, Koetter will hop back on his horse and continue his ride into the sunset, leaving the Broncos searching for another offensive coordinator.
Obviously, Avalos knows he’ll have to make a hire. But, midway through this season, he’s not exactly searching for candidates right now.
He did admit that he expects to make a decision before December’s Early Signing Day.
“I would say, yeah, we’re going to be squared away before then,” Avalos said. “I’m not going to put a timeline or anything on that. We will be very diligent.”
What we do know at the moment is Koetter is not involved in any aspect of recruiting. While the Broncos’ coaches spent the back half of the bye week on the recruiting trail, Koetter was on the links up in McCall.
The 63-year-old is with the Broncos only to coach — and they’ll take that.