Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — After a slow first half, Boise State scored 35 unanswered points in the second half, allowing the Broncos to mount a 35-13 comeback win over San Diego State on Friday night at Bronco Stadium.

Boise State trailed 13-0 at halftime. It totaled 148 total yards of offense in the first half.

Recommended for you

Load comments