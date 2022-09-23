El Paso, Texas — After a week of talking about what improvements needed to happen with the offense, Boise State came out flat on Friday night.
The Broncos' offense accounted for just 177 yards.
One-hundred and seventy-seven.
Last week, against this same UTEP defense, a terrible New Mexico offense put up almost 300 yards of total offense.
Behind a struggling offensive line, quarterback Hank Bachmeier went just 13 of 34 (38%) for 93 yards and one touchdown. He was scrambling all night, rarely able to find any receivers wide open.
"We were just getting behind the chains on first down and having second-and-long and ending up in third-and-longs," head coach Andy Avalos said. "Those are never favorable positions to be in."
Not only was Boise State’s performance discouraging, it was odd. Even with the clock winding down in the second quarter, BSU was huddling up every play. Then the Broncos came out in the third quarter, ran a no-huddle scheme and scored a quick touchdown.
But that change didn’t stay positive long. Boise State didn’t score another point all night long.
WHY NOT MAKE A QB MOVE?
As mentioned above, Bachmeier struggled all night. Partly for things out of his control. With a poor offensive line and no spark, it would have been reasonable to think the coaches would have put in backup Taylen Green.
"That's something that we discussed and talked about," Avalos said. "Hank's obviously banked a lot more reps when you go into that two-minute mode. But there was a plan built in to get Taylen in the game, we just weren't able to get to it."
LINEBACKER DJ SCRHAMM SHINES IN LOSS
It will be easy to overlook any positives from Friday night, but Schramm was fantastic.
The redshirt senior linebacker accounted for a game-high 16 tackles after coming into El Paso with a team-leading 17 tackles. It seemed like he was rocketing in on every play.
Also with big defensive nights were JL Skinner (13 tackles) and Demitri Washington (11 tackles, 2 TFLs).
Now it must be noted, those stats are the product of the defense being on the field for over 40 minutes and having to stop 54 UTEP rushes.
UTEP SCORES ON PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWN
Late in the third quarter, trailing 13-10, Boise State got a penalty on a kickoff, then Latrell Caples lost three yards, then a penalty brought back Boise State further than George Holani lost yards.
The Broncos were on the 1-yard line by the time they punted and freshman punter James Ferguson-Reynolds, standing in the back of the end zone, unleashed a low-hanging dart.
UTEP returner Marcus Bellon caught it and sprinted 47 yards up the sideline for the touchdown.
BOISE STATE STRUGGLED OUT OF THE GATE
At halftime, the stats were horrendous. Hideous. All of it.
Boise State’s offense had accumulated 53 total yards. Bachmeier had completed 6 of 14 passes for just 16 yards. And Holani had eight carries for under 40 yards.
Boise State had just four offensive drives, scoring on the opening one.
And even that wasn’t all that pretty. Boise State ran 11 plays, racked up just 33 yards and had to settle for a field goal inside the red zone.
Even worse: UTEP countered back. The Miners had an ultra-long drive shortly after that led to a field goal. Then, late in the second quarter, UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison hit receiver Jeremiah Ballard for a wide-open 42-yard touchdown down the sideline.
At halftime, Boise State was down 10-3 to a UTEP team that just got smoked by New Mexico last week.
NEW LOOK OFFENSIVE LINE
After a shaky start to the season, Boise State’s offensive line was overhauled heading into El Paso.
Boise State’s starting offensive line on Friday was: LT John Ojukwu; LG Garrett Curren; C Will Farrar; RG Roger Carreon; and RT Cade Beresford.
That’s a huge shift.
For one, Farrar replaced Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez at center. Remember KHG missed all of last season for unknown reasons (He was suited up Friday), and much of BSU’s OL struggles from a year ago was put on KHG’s absence. But he hadn’t played well to begin the season and the Broncos figured they needed to make a change.
The other major note is Carreon, a true freshman, got the start at right guard with Farrar moving over to center. Carreon was a three-star recruit out of teeny-tiny Jal, New Mexico, which is only about four hours east of El Paso.
In all, Boise State's offensive line wasn't great. They paved the way for less than 100 yards rushing and gave up four tackles for loss. Though Bachmeier wasn't sacked, he was flushed out of the pocket seemingly a dozen times.
INJURIES
Out with injury: LB Ezekiel Noa; TE Riley Smith; TE Kurt Rafdal; OL Ben Dooley; OL Mason Randolph; and DL Cortez Hogans.
Out for an unknown reason (Non-injury/non-disciplinary): EDGE Isaiah Bagnah.
Filling in for Noa at middle linebacker was Brandon Hawkins, a redshirt senior who made his first collegiate start in El Paso.