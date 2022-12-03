With Saturday's 28-16 loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship Game, Boise State’s bowl picture becomes murkier.
As Mountain West Champions, Fresno State will grab the conference’s spot in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Dec. 17. The Broncos will now wait until Sunday to find out their fate.
Two of the more likely scenarios fall to a couple of spots in Texas where the Broncos can take a bid if another conference is unable to fill the bowl. One is the First Responders Bowl on Dec. 27 in Dallas, where Action Network's Brett McMurphy projected Fresno State to go before it beat Boise State. Boise State was selected to play Boston College in the 2018 First Responders Bowl, but the game was called in the first quarter after a lengthy weather delay and declared a no-contest.
Another option could be the Dec. 17 Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.
The Mountain West also currently has slots open in the New Mexico Bowl and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. But Boise State has not played a bowl game on The Blue since 2005 and has never played in the New Mexico Bowl.
San Diego State has already been selected to be in the Hawaii Bowl, while the Casper (Wyo.) Star Tribune reported Saturday that Wyoming will accept an invitation to the Arizona Bowl.
“We’re going to be grateful for the opportunity wherever it’s at, whenever it is, whatever it looks like,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “The most important thing right now is we take the time to reflect as a team and be able to learn and grow forward, because we do get one more opportunity."
COULD TITLE GAME MOVE TO A NEUTRAL SITE?
Outgoing Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said Saturday that the possibility exists of the Mountain West Championship game being moved to a neutral site in the future.
Thompson, who spoke before the Saturday’s game, said that since its inception, the conference has talked about possibly moving the title game away from campus sites.
“I think there’s the potential to promote it all year,” Thompson said. “Fans can know ‘it’s going to be here, it’s going to be there.’ One of the sites we bantered about is Las Vegas, but their dance card is pretty full at Allegiant (Stadium) these days with the Pac-12 on Friday and perhaps the Raiders on Sunday and trying to sandwich in there. But there are other facilities that could be looked at.”
Thompson is stepping down on Jan. 1 and incoming commissioner Gloria Nevarez will have that decision fall on her plate.
“I’m going to have to get in and figure out the ‘why’ and what are the options,” Nevarez said about a neutral site. “But I think that is a constant evaluation in any championship in any league. I look forward to getting into that question a little deeper.”
PERHAPS THE FINAL HOME GAME FOR GEORGE HOLANI
For so many seniors and redshirt seniors, it was clear Saturday was their final game on The Blue. Most were able to celebrate and be recognized last week during a pre-game senior day celebration.
One guy who didn’t walk was George Holani, Boise State’s redshirt junior running back who seems likely to enter the NFL Draft in the next month.
After a career filled with injuries, Holani mostly stayed healthy in 2022, rushing for over 1,100 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns. He showed the tailback he can be, the bruising runner with the agility to juke defenders and turn what should have been a loss of yardage into a big gain.
After the Broncos’ loss to Fresno State, Holani reflected on his career and the legacy he could leave if this was his final game in the blue and orange.
“I would say just being able to be there for the young guys and the way I carried myself,” Holani said. “That’s what I learned from the rest of the older guys just coming into this program: Just be humble and hungry.”
Lucky for Boise State, if Holani does leave the cupboard is not bare.
This season, freshman Ashton Jeanty showed how special he can be. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Texas native rushed for over 600 yards and a half-dozen touchdowns this year, setting himself up to follow in Holani’s footsteps.
“(I run) aggressive,” Jeanty said of his running style. “When I have to, I’m going to make you miss. But, nine times out of 10, I’m gonna run you over.”
BRONCO BITS:
— The announced attendance on Saturday was 24,037.
— EDGE Gabe Hunter, who has seen increased playing time this season with the injuries to George Tarlas and Demitri Washington, is actually a walk-on he said Saturday while noting he turned down scholarship offers at other schools to play at BSU.
“I just wanted to have a chance to play for a big-time program and I really wasn’t getting that in my recruitment process,” Hunter said. “I said I’m going to bet on myself and get (a scholarship). It still hasn’t happened yet but hopefully soon.”
— Asked about being called for a roughing the kicker penalty in the third quarter Saturday that led to a Fresno State touchdown, Boise State’s Jaylen Clark said: “Our coaches teach me to go fast through my leverage and I was just trying to make a play for my team and you live with the refs call. You can’t change anything about it.”