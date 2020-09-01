BOISE — Boise State will begin testing 200 to 250 student-athletes for COVID-19 each Wednesday now that school has started and voluntary workouts have resumed.
A Boise State spokesman confirmed to the Idaho Press that student-athletes, including those from the football and basketball teams, are only doing voluntary workouts at this time. Both the football and basketball teams are allowed by the NCAA to do eight hours of required conditioning and workouts per week, but Boise State has yet to take advantage of that as student-athletes get acclimated to campus.
School started for Boise State on August 24, but all fall sports were indefinitely postponed in early August due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no word yet on the start of basketball season, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 10.
Boise State will use the PCR test, which is the recommended test by the NCAA in its re-socialization guidelines. There are roughly 400 student-athletes at Boise State, but it's unclear how the 200-250 will be chosen to be tested each Wednesday.
According to Boise State, the school has conducted 633 tests among staff and student-athletes since it began testing in June, and there have been 41 positive tests.
BRONCOS LAND LINEBACKER FOR 2021 RECRUITING CLASS
Three-star linebacker Rejhan Tatum from Oklahoma City has verbally committed to join Boise State’s 2021 recruiting class.
Tatum, a 6-foot-2, 224-pound linebacker from Del City High School, had 151 tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries last fall as a junior. According to 247Sports, he had offers from several Power 5 schools including Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas before committing to Boise State.
He’s the No. 17-ranked recruit in talent-rich Oklahoma according to 247Sports.
Tatum is the second high-profile linebacker to commit to the Broncos’ 2021 class. In April three-star linebacker Jai Jones from Dallas committed to Boise State over offers from LSU, Georgia, Baylor, Texas A&M and others.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN GAME RESCHEDULED
Boise State’s home opener against Georgia Southern scheduled for Saturday has been reschedule for Sept. 16, 2028.
The game was postponed along with Boise State’s entire 2020 season when the Mountain West voted in August to not hold any fall sports.
Boise State is scheduled to play at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, on August 31, 2024, in what will now be the first game of a the home-and-home series. Georgia Southern will then return the trip to Boise to make up the originally scheduled game four years later in 2028.
The Broncos now have a full schedule in 2028, with nonconference home games against Georgia Southern and Cincinnati and road trips to East Carolina and BYU.
Two of Boise State’s other canceled nonconference games against Florida State and Marshall have yet to be rescheduled.