Boise State can finally turn its attention to the main goal.
With the Broncos' 42-23 victory over Utah State in their regular-season finale, it’s now time to look at next Saturday’s Mountain West Championship Game against Fresno State on The Blue.
“I’m sure that’s what everyone wants to talk about,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said.
Yes, it is.
As great as Friday’s victory was, Boise State has been preparing all year for Saturday, for the chance to claim their fifth Mountain West title.
Back in October, the Broncos rolled to a 40-20 victory over the Bulldogs in BSU quarterback Taylen Green’s second collegiate start. Notably missing from that game, however, was Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, the preseason pick for Mountain West offensive player of the year.
“We’ve got a team coming up here for our next opportunity that is playing really, really well and is very capable in all three phases,” Avalos said. “We have to be our absolute best in this week of preparation.”
Added receiver Latrell Caples: “We can’t think we’re just going to come in here and run over them again like we did last time. ... It’s the ‘ship, but we’re going to come out there and play hard and the best man will win.”
MCALISTER GETS TWO TD RECEPTIONS
Eric McAlister’s role in Boise State’s passing game keeps growing.
On Friday, the redshirt freshman caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Taylen Green, both in the second quarter.
He finished with a season-high three catches for 40 yards.
“There’s a reason he’s doing what he’s doing on the field now,” said Avalos. “It’s because of his development as a young man, his maturity, him starting to figure out how things work and how to be consistent. It’s awesome to see. That’s what I’m most proud of. Every time he makes a play, I think about those things.”
McAlister had Boise State’s first score of the game, a 6-yard reception in the corner of the end zone, then added a 25-yard touchdown reception later in the quarter to make it 21-0. He also caught a 9-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
Green now has 10 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
“He has great potential and he’s locked in every day,” said wide receiver Latrell Caples. “He’s a goofy guy, but he understands what’s going on. We know he’s a playmaker, so it’s going to be great to see where he’ll be two, three, four years down the line.”
INJURIES PILING UP
Heading into Saturday’s Mountain West title game, Boise State is not anywhere near full strength. The Broncos’ injury report ahead of Friday’s win over Utah State read almost as long as the list of guys honored for senior day.
Those out with an injury were: OT Cade Beresford, LB Ezekiel Noa, EDGE Demitri Washington, WR Stefan Cobbs, DL Michael Callahan, DT Herbert Gums, TE Riley Smith, K Will Ferrin, OT Cord Kringlen, S Alex Teubner, S Zion Washington and WR Cole Wright.
The injuries didn’t stop there.
During Friday’s game, running back George Holani got banged up diving for the end zone in the third quarter. He spent the rest of the game with ice on his right shoulder.
In the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Divine Obichere limped off the field with trainers. And nickel Tyreque Jones sustained what looked like an ankle injury, severe enough that teammates gathered around Jones and wished him well as he was carted off the field.
“Thankfully, it was not anything we believe will hold him out,” Avalos said of Jones's injury.
BSU HONORS TRAGEDIES AT IDAHO, VIRGINIA
The Broncos paid tribute to horrific tragedies in recent weeks at the University of Idaho and University of Virginia with a moment of silence before the game and with a decal on the back of their helmets.
Both communities were rocked by murders on their respective campuses two weeks ago.
Four students at Idaho were murdered on campus in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
Moscow police say Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in a home rented by Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle. Police have not identified a suspect in the case.
That same day, three Virginia football players — Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry — were shot and killed in Charlottesville. Another former Virginia player has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.
Before the game, a graphic displaying Idaho’s logo with four hearts in it and Virginia’s logo with the jersey numbers of the three players killed were shown on the Albertsons Stadium video board during a moment of silence.
Boise State also wore a ribbon on the back of their helmets, which was navy blue for Virginia and gold for Idaho.
“The people that were involved in the losses of students, young adults, or whatever age they may be, it’s tragic,” Avalos said. “You’ve got young lives that are learning and growing. We feel for them, our prayers and thoughts are with them.”