LARAMIE, Wyoming — It didn’t come easy, but Boise State is in the exact position so many expected.
With the Broncos’ 20-17 win at Wyoming on Saturday, Boise State clinched the Mountain West Mountain Division and will host the conference title game on Dec. 3 against — most likely — Fresno State.
“That’s one of the main reasons I came back,” said safety JL Skinner, whose two late interceptions sealed Saturday’s win. “We still have to finish but it’s just great to see that everything we’ve worked so hard for is coming to fruition.”
In the 10-year history of the Mountain West Championship Game, this will be the sixth time the Broncos participate in and fifth time they host the contest. The Broncos have won it three times before (2014, 2017 and 2019).
Players and coaches were vocal even back to spring ball about their goal of winning the conference title. The fact it is still attainable after losing to UTEP, starting 2-2, firing offensive coordinator Tim Plough and watching four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier enter the transfer portal is remarkable.
But the Broncos have responded to chaos and change phenomenally, beating every Mountain West foe they’ve faced so far this season.
Boise State will play Utah State on Friday at Albertsons Stadium in a game that won’t have many implications, but it will be a chance for the Broncos to get healthy before the championship game in two weeks.
“We’re not done yet,” Skinner said. “We still have a mission to accomplish.”
BSU’S DEFENSE NOT GREAT AGAINST THE RUN
On the positive side for Boise State’s defense, it helped create one of the cooler stats a unit can have.
Wyoming quarterback Jayden Clemons finished the night with as many interceptions (3) as he had completions (3). It’s remarkable. The Broncos secondary didn’t give any openings for the Cowboys’ backup, who finished the night with 30 yards and no touchdowns.
But Wyoming hung in there because of its running game.
Tailback Titus Swen was a gamewrecker all night, running 19 times for over 200 yards. It was the first time Boise State had allowed over 200 yards to a single running back since last year’s Oklahoma State game.
And it was an 83-yard touchdown run from Swen late in the third quarter that gave Wyoming a four-point lead.
“We’re going to learn from the things we didn’t do well tonight,” head coach Andy Avalos said. “Which will allow us to be even better moving forward.”
TAYLEN GREEN LEADS IMPRESSIVE DRIVE TO END HALF
With a minute left in what was a tough offensive first half, the Broncos got the ball on the Wyoming 27-yard line.
We’ve seen these things go south before. Just two weeks ago against BYU, the Broncos tried to get some points before halftime but Green ended up fumbling and the Cougars nearly scored before the break.
This time, things were different.
Green led a phenomenal 43-yard drive in eight plays that ended with a 47-yard field goal from kicker Jonah Dalmas. The Broncos ran into the locker room down only 10-6.
Most impressive: On the drive, Green went 5 for 6 on his throws, making smart and quick reads to keep the chains moving.
BOISE STATE PLAGUED WITH INJURIES
Last week’s cold, snowy game against Nevada caused some damage to Boise State. Seven days later, a long list of guys were out for the Broncos against Wyoming.
Those guys were:
— LB Ezekiel Now, EDGE Demitri Washington, Nickel Tyreque Jones, S Zion Washington, OL Mason Randolph, OL Cord Kringlen, DT Jackson Cravens, WR Cole Wright and K Will Ferrin.
Demitri Washington did not pratice all week, but was going through rehab on the sidelines with a trainer.
During the game, too, Stafan Cobbs made a big first-down catch in the second quarter and had to be carried off the field by trainers. He was not putting much weight on his left leg and did not return to the game.
BRONCO BITS:
— The kickoff temperature in Laramie was 24 degrees. It was the 10th coldest game played at War Memorial Stadium since 1970.
— With the victory, Boise State ensures a winning season for the 25th straight year. That is the longest active streak in the country.
— As an incentive for today’s win, Avalos will get a $10,000 bonus for his 7th MW win and a $25,000 bonus for winning the division. He will receive an additional $50,000 if the Broncos win the Mountain West Championship Game.