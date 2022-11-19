BSU FOOTBALL

Boise State linebacker D.J. Schramm makes a tackle against Wyoming in a game Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming.

 JOHN KELLY / BOISE STATE ATHLETICS

LARAMIE, Wyoming — It didn’t come easy, but Boise State is in the exact position so many expected.

With the Broncos’ 20-17 win at Wyoming on Saturday, Boise State clinched the Mountain West Mountain Division and will host the conference title game on Dec. 3 against — most likely — Fresno State.

