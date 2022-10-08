Support Local Journalism


BOISE — There seems to be one guarantee with Boise State football. When George Holani rushes for over 100 yards, the Broncos do not lose.

That trend continued Saturday, as the Broncos’ star tailback tallied a game-high 157 yards on the ground in Boise State’s 40-20 win over Fresno State. BSU is now 10-0 when the tailback from Southern California eclipses the century mark.

