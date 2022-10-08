BOISE — There seems to be one guarantee with Boise State football. When George Holani rushes for over 100 yards, the Broncos do not lose.
That trend continued Saturday, as the Broncos’ star tailback tallied a game-high 157 yards on the ground in Boise State’s 40-20 win over Fresno State. BSU is now 10-0 when the tailback from Southern California eclipses the century mark.
Holani was a monster against the Bulldogs, powering a Boise State offense that was solid, but not as dominant as it was in the second half of last week’s victory over San Diego State.
He had a phenomenal 59-yard gain in the first half that set up a score from his fellow running back, freshman Ashton Jeanty. And with the score knotted at 20-all late in the third quarter, Holani caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Taylen Green.
After Holani and Green both rushed for over 100 yards last week, Holani and Jeanty did it against Fresno State.
Jeanty, the shifty youngster from Texas, carried the ball 19 times for 109 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
BSU GREAT AGAINST FRESNO STATE’S PASSING ATTACK
Coming into this game, only one team in the nation had given up fewer passing yards than the 134.4 per game the Broncos had allowed.
Their spot in the rankings might change. The yards allowed won’t.
Against an excellent Fresno State passing attack, granted one without star quarterback Jake Haener, Boise State thrived.
Bulldogs’ backup Logan Fife threw for 134 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions on 14-of-23 passing.
On the final drive of the first half, Fife orchestrated a 14-play series in under three minutes that got the Bulldogs into field-goal range and allowed them to head into halftime down just 20-17. On that drive, Fife threw for 40 yards and ran for another 16.
Other than that, the Broncos’ secondary shut him down.
STRUGGLES IN THE RED ZONE
Boise State’s offense has not been great the last two years at punching in touchdowns when they find themselves in the red zone.
In the first half on Saturday, the Broncos settled twice for field goals when they should have had touchdowns.
On the first, Boise State had the ball at the 7-yard line and Green threw a pass to the middle of the end zone that was too high for receiver Ben Ford. Kicker Jonah Dalmas knocked through a 24-yard field goal.
Not much longer, following an interception by Ezekiel Noa, Boise State had the ball just nine yards from the end zone. The Broncos didn’t get much with two-straight rushes and Green again misfired on a third-down pass, putting Dalmas out there for a 21-yard chip shot.
Those missed opportunities really hurt Boise State for a moment, when Fresno State drove for a touchdown to take the lead. In the end, it didn’t matter much.
INJURIES
Boise State didn’t have much news on the injury front. Out for injury on Saturday was OL Ben Dooley, center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, DL Deven Wright and DL Cortez Hogans.
Out because of non-injury/non-disciplinary reasons was freshman punter James Ferguson-Reynolds.
BRONCO BITS
• Saturday was a sellout at Albertsons Stadium. The official attendance was 37,663, a new all-time record.
• Raising the Blue Chaos flag pregame was former Boise State quarterback Bart Hendricks, who was the signal caller back when current Broncos offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter was BSU’s head coach.
• Ezekiel Noa, Boise State’s sixth-year linebacker, finally got his first collegiate interception with a first-half pick against Fresno State.
• On Boise State’s first offensive drive, quarterback Taylen Green hit wide receiver Billy Bowens for a 9-yard score. It was Green’s first collegiate passing touchdown and Bowens’ first collegiate receiving touchdown.
