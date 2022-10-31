Nineteen years and two days ago this Tuesday marked the beginning of the Boise State, BYU series.
The Broncos rolled over a subpar BYU team, dismantling the Cougars by more than five touchdowns en route to winning the WAC for the second-straight season
Dan Hawkins was Boise State’s coach. Ryan Dinwiddie was the starting quarterback. And the Broncos’ leading tackler that night was a junior linebacker named Andy Avalos.
On Saturday, Avalos will coach the Broncos as they play BYU for the final time in the near future. Boise State and BYU were slated to play again in 2023 and then start up a 10-year contract in 2025, but all that was thrown away when the Cougars accepted an invitation into the Big 12.
This series that has been in existence for less than two decades transformed into a rivalry defined by upsets, nail-biting games and some wild plays — like Mike Atkinson’s pick-six in 2012 or David Moa’s field-goal block in 2016 — that have been etched into Bronco lore.
“It requires you to be your best,” Avalos said of the rivalry.
For all the great moments in this game that Avalos experienced as both a player and coach, he was hesitant to reminisce about the past.
“There have been so many tight games,” Avalos said. “Ultimately, the only things we think about from the past games are the experiences that will help us from a technical and schematic side of this next opportunity. We don’t really reflect on a whole lot.”
That is phenomenal coachspeak. And if it’s true and Avalos and his staff aren’t reflecting, the same cannot be said for Boise State fans, who would love to bask in the Broncos' 8-4 record heading into the matchup’s final game.
While Avalos said he hadn’t “put much thought” into the idea that Boise State and BYU won’t play again in the near future, Cougars’ coach Kalani Sitake took three seconds to consider the thought — and he wasn’t thrilled about it.
"It’s been an honor being on the field with them,” Sitake said of Boise State. “If you’re asking me, I don’t want to see a good thing end."
BOISE STATE FINDS RED-ZONE SUCCESS
The Broncos entered last Saturday with major questions about their red-zone offense. To that point, the Broncos’ offense found its way into the end zone 28 times and had found the end zone on just 15 of those tries.
Asked about the struggles a week ago, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter admitted: “I as a play caller have definitely been very conservative in the red zone.”
Things changed against Colorado State. On each of their seven trips into the red zone, the Broncos found the end zone. George Holani rushed for three touchdowns. Ashton Jeanty ran in one. And Taylen Green juked and weaved his way to a 10-yard score and threw for two others.
“I had to be a more aggressive play caller in the red zone,” Koetter said on Monday. “But it still always comes down to execution and the guys did an awesome job.”
TAYLEN GREEN TAKING STRIDES AS A PASSER
For all the hype around the arm strength and passing ability of BSU quarterback Taylen Green, it took a few weeks for the redshirt freshman to show it off.
We saw glimpses of his ability but too many inconsistencies to make a determination. On Saturday against Colorado State, things seemed to click. Green was sharp, on time with his shows, comfortable scrambling out of the pocket and still keeping his eyes downfield.
He threw for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns, a performance that earned him Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week.
When Green got to the locker room, Koetter found his young quarterback and told him, “Now that you’ve done it, you’ve got to be able to do it more than once.”
Of course, Green still has to prove his consistency. But he showed how great of a passer he can be and how dangerous Boise State’s offense can be when he’s firing balls all over the field.
“He was getting through his progressions at a really high level,” Koetter said. “I think if you polled every quarterback who’s known as a running quarterback, they probably don’t want to be known as a running quarterback. They want to be known as a quarterback who can run.”