AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — From his seat high above Falcon Stadium, Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson let out a yell.
“That’s our defense!” he hollered, so loud that everyone in the press box could hear.
With Boise State clinging to a one-score lead in what became a 19-14 victory, Danielson’s unit forced Air Force into a three-and-out. The Falcons' punt unit ran onto the field and, all of a sudden, the Broncos were five-and-a-half minutes from staying undefeated in Mountain West play.
Air Force (5-3, 2-3 MW) punted. Returner Stefan Cobbs secured his fair catch. Things seemed fine.
Then the refs huddled up for what felt like 10 minutes before, finally, head referee Christian Watson got on the microphone and uttered perhaps the most odd penalty in football.
“Illegal numbering,” he said. “The return team had two No. 7 players on the field at the same time.”
What?!
Yes, Cobbs and linebacker Ezekiel Noa were both on the field together. And, yes, they both wore No. 7. Never has 7 been so unlucky.
Air Force got an automatic first down, their storybook script still intact. Then the Falcons got another first down. And another. And another. Air Force was 11 yards away from taking the lead.
On fourth down, Falcons quarterback Hazziq Daniels dropped back and fired to his left.
His pass never made it to his receiver. It was knocked down by ... No. 7 — Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa.
“None of us were complaining. What happened, happened,” said Noa. “Our defense, what we’re taught every day is to stay in the fight.”
Noa’s pass breakup was the bow on what might be the Broncos’ most-impressive defensive performance of the season. Sure, earlier in the year, they shut down New Mexico and San Diego State and Fresno State — but all those squads are either bad or banged up.
Air Force is neither. The Falcons entered Saturday as the nation’s best rushing attack, using the triple option and Houdini-like deception to gallop for nearly 360 yards a game.
They didn’t reach that mark against Boise State. Heck, they didn’t reach half that.
No, the Broncos' defense held Air Force to just 175 yards on the ground. They played so, so disciplined with their eyes. They blew up the backfield. They knew their job and executed their job, which is basically impossible against Air Force.
“We have the best defense in the conference,” EDGE George Tarlas said bluntly. “We play with that mentality."
The thing is, though, Saturday’s game should have never been in doubt because of “illegal numbering” — a mistake Avalos took the blame for — or anything else.
Boise State blew out Air Force in the first half. They dominated the clock against a team known for dominating the clock, out-rushed, out-passed, just completely out-played the Falcons.
The only problem: Boise State was only up 19-7 at the break.
Quarterback Taylen Green, who finished with a career-high 207 yards on 16-of-24 passing, looked comfortable. And the Broncos running attack picked up just where it left off, even without the services of running back George Holani.
Boise State had reached the red zone three times. The first was beautiful. Ashton Jeanty — who didn’t play in the second half — ran in a touchdown to cap off a 13-play, 63-yard drive that ate up six minutes of clock.
The next two ended in field goals. Heck, aside from that first drive, basically every spark of hope for Boise State’s offense ended in a field goal. At least kicker Jonah Dalmas got some nice footage for his highlight reel. He booted through four kicks in the first half, highlighted by a 51-yard bomb that tied his career high.
But Saturday continued an ugly red-zone trend for the Broncos this season. In their last game, it was much of the same. Offense looks great, drives down the field, then it can't get past the 20-yard line and the wheels fall off. It’s baffling.
On the season, BSU has made it into the red zone 28 times. It’s scored a touchdown on just 15 of those. It’s mighty hard to keep winning games when you’re constantly leaving four points on the field.
Not helping: Boise State played the entire second half without its top-two running backs — Holani and Jeanty — forcing quarterback Taylen Green to throw more and the ball to be given to a stable of backs who haven’t had much experience.
“Yeah, we wanna be more productive down there in terms of getting the ball in the end zone,” said Avalos. “But, again, every week we’re going up against really good defenses.”
Lucky for Avalos, he still hasn’t gone up against a defense as good as his.