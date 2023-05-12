Support Local Journalism


Alex Martin didn’t take any crap. Especially not from his brother. He was not older, not bigger, not faster, not stronger than his big bro, Cameron. But he had ​​cajones of steel.

When Cameron was in the eighth grade, some divine miracle allowed him to grow eight inches in a matter of months. Heaven for his basketball career, hell for his knees. When he’d walk to his downstairs bedroom, Cameron would ache, his legs being held together by eggshells.

