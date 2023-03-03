The shot describes the journey.
Clunky. Sideways. Bizarre. Unorthodox. Perfect.
If they ever get bored with global warming, scientists could spend years trying to dissect the form of Naje Smith’s jump shot. To be sure, every Boise State fan who’s watched the 6-foot-7 forward shoot a basketball has looked to the person next to them and said in befuddlement: “How the heck does that thing go in?”
Decades ago, a film was released on VHS — more of a tutorial, really — where Boston Celtics’ legendary coach Red Auerbach and hall of famer Larry Bird explained the fundamentals of basketball.
The shooting portion is the most fascinating. They spend 30 seconds talking about the seams of a basketball, where to place your fingers when you catch the ball. Bird shoots a couple more times before Auerbach asks him why great shooters shoot with backspin.
“Well,” Bird says, “because you want the ball, if it hits the rim, to die. If you have the backspin on it, you can get it up there and if it hits the rim, it usually just dies right there and bounces around and you get a better roll out of it.”
Naje Smith’s shot looks nothing like Larry Bird’s. It is your third-grade marble paint compared to Picasso. Bird’s form resembles a pendulum. Smith’s looks more like a whip swiping through the air.
The origins of the fifth-year senior's form go back to when he was a young kid in Spokane, inside the local YMCA for hours and hours making up drills and games for himself.
Back then, Smith was small. He couldn’t get the ball to the rim with a normal-looking shot. So he placed one hand on each side of the ball, held his elbows to the side, brought it to his chest and hucked it at the hoop. Imagine a frog-like swim as a basketball shot.
As he grew strong enough to launch the ball from higher up, his form naturally evolved — or mutated into what we see today. Smith now shoots with his left hand on top of the ball, his right hand to the side of it and both elbows cocked out. Imagine how you would shoot a bowling ball. It’s pretty close to that. The result is a wonky release that causes the ball to spin so unnaturally.
“His shot is like sideways,” said BSU guard Max Rice.
“I think it does spin a little sideways,” Tyson Degenhart added. “I think that’s because of the way his elbow is.”
“I’ve just never seen a shot like that,” said BSU center Lukas Milner. “But it’s a beautiful shot to look at because it’s so different.”
“I mean, Naj is just an unorthodox player so his shot being like that really doesn’t surprise me,” noted Marcus Shaver Jr. “But it goes in, so I can’t say much about it.”
Smith is not the greatest shooter on Boise State’s roster — his 67% free-throw clip is fifth among the Broncos’ starters — but he is far from a liability. From beyond the arc this season, Smith has made 35% of his attempts, which trails only Max Rice and Chibuzo Agbo among BSU’s starters.
Even better: He makes the ones that count. With Boise State trailing in the second half of Tuesday’s upset victory of San Diego State, it was Smith who knocked two massive 3-pointers. Then it was Smith who buried both of his free throws that catapulted an 18-3 Boise State run to finish the game.
On that first triple, San Diego State double-teamed BSU guard Jace Whiting in the post. Smith was behind the arc, calling for the ball. He caught it, jumped straight up and flicked in a shot that all 12,000 people inside ExtraMile Arena could tell was spinning sideways.
“That’s a thing of beauty,” CBS Sports announcer Rich Waltz said on the broadcast, laughing. “Not a really artistic release or rotation but, you know what? It’s all about the results.”
Color commentator Dan Dickau chimed in: “Most times, the ball spins backward. This one, it’s like a globe spinning sideways.”
****
Sitting down at a restaurant table in downtown Boise, Naje Smith was asked how many coaches have tried to “fix” his shot. He chuckled.
“Every single one,” Smith said. “Every single one.”
“A lot of them,” he added, “once they see a couple go in, they’re like, ‘OK, I guess it works. We’ll see what happens.’”
One of the first who wanted to tinker was Jim Redmon, Smith’s coach at Lewis and Clark High in Spokane. Redmon tried to have Smith shoot in a more traditional way for about a month. Elbow in. Backspin on the ball. All the things Larry Bird did decades ago.
“It wasn’t going anywhere,” Redmon said. “We just didn’t worry about it. I’m a firm believer: Guys have to be comfortable in their own skin.”
There is no one that seems more comfortable in what God gave them than Naje Smith. You heard the saying Leon Rice throws around when Smith does something so preposterously amazing you can only shake your head.
“That’s Naj being Naj,” Rice will say.
And did you catch that? "Naj being Naj." Not Naj being Steph Curry. Not Naj being Larry Bird. Naj being Naj — funky shot and all.
Smith is a delight in the current world of athletics. Even on the biggest stages, when Boise State is in its toughest battles, a smile will form on his face. Basketball is fun to Smith. He wears SpongeBob shoes. He takes selfies with fans. He plays every night like he’s back at the YMCA in Spokane, using his backpack as a defender.
Ask those close to him and they’ll say he’s always been like that. But there’s maturity in his personality. For Smith to be shooting sideways in a Boise State jersey was a longshot. He had to take a detour to Cochise College after high school because of poor grades and then find a coach (Leon Rice) to afford him freedom on the court. But his tribulations go back further.
He had very little coaching as a young kid. When he was in seventh grade, he went up for a shot during an AAU tournament in Spokane. Defenders crashed into both sides of his body. And as he landed, his left leg snapped.
“Like it went the wrong way,” his mom, Dez said. “It was a big scene. They shut the whole tournament down. … The way his leg was laying, it was grotesque. Somebody threw something over it so no one could see it. But he was such a trooper."
Rather than surgery, the doctors opted to let it heal on its own. A whole year, Smith had to baby his left leg. Wheelchairs, casts, crutches, braces, a million doctor’s appointments, whatever it took to avoid surgery.
There was a moment when it seemed like he’d never play basketball again. Even when that notion passed and the healing began, the doctors realized something. The broken bone damaged the growth plate in his left leg.
The ramifications can still be seen today. Smith’s right leg is longer than his left. It’s not by more than an inch or so, but if you watch him in huddles and idle moments, he’ll wrap his right leg around his body to stand on equal footing.
"He also runs a little funny, too," Redmon said. "It's almost like when he's jogging, it looks like he's laboring so hard to do this little jog. But it's just Naje."
The more time you spend around Smith, the more you pick up on his intricacies, the small things that make him so memorable. His laugh puts you at ease. His smile makes others want to grin. He’s talked with Redmon and his mom about possibly becoming a teacher and a coach one day and, boy, does he have the people skills for that. His patience is immaculate and his attitude rarely wavers.
It goes back to something Larry Bird said in that old-school VHS, a sentiment that explains Smith’s spirit and his shot.
“I think consistency is real important,” Bird said.
Perhaps that’s the key to understanding Smith’s form. The ball may rotate like a globe. It may turn his arms into chicken wings. It may garner scoffs. But it looks the same. To Smith, it is repeatable.
As they say: If it ain’t broke …