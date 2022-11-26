Leon Rice knew Naje Smith back when he was a lengthy teenager in Spokane playing travel basketball.
He's watched him grow up, seen him become an adult these last few years at Boise State. He’s seen Smith in every facet: the good, the bad and everything in between.
And, still, Smith can do little things to get Boise State’s head coach to laugh.
As Rice waltzed into the press room after the Broncos’ 87-69 win over Utah Valley, he took a quick glance at Smith behind the podium and let out an audible snicker.
For some reason, Smith decided he needed to wear sunglasses to his press conference. Perhaps it’s only natural to celebrate a 17-point outing by wearing ultra-tinted shades that made him look like an extra in Entourage.
“I’ve never seen that before out of Naj,” Rice said. “But, again, I’m not surprised. As long as he’s doing his job and helping others, I support it.”
Smith, a dude who played Saturday’s game with shoes that depicted Spongebob’s Bikini Bottom, plays basketball like an artist, trying relentlessly to strike a balance between skill and creativity that is so tricky to master.
Skill with no creativity is bland. It’s easy to figure out. Loads of creativity with little skill is a mess. It’s the hodgepodge of color on a third grader’s marble painting. Smith has always had both creativity and skill, but for so long, his inventiveness on the hardwood outweighed his fundamentals.
Sometimes he looked like an imaginative genius. Other times he looked reckless.
“I’m just such a unique player,” Smith said. “I play so differently where sometimes it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s a bad shot.’ But, for me, I’m so comfortable and used to playing that way, so it might look like a bad shot but I practice it a lot.”
As he embarked on his redshirt senior season at Boise State, Smith spent his summer recovering from a knee surgery and thinking about how he wanted to finish out his collegiate career.
“I had the skill but I needed the fundamentals,” Smith said. “Over time, I feel like my fundamentals have caught up to my skill where I can pull off stuff where people are scratching their head like, ‘How did he do that?’ but do it consistently.”
Rice has this saying when Smith does something insane, but brilliant on the basketball court.
“That’s just Naj being Naj,” Rice quips.
Watch close enough and you’ll start repeating that phrase about a half-dozen times a game. In the Broncos’ win over Utah Valley on Saturday, Smith played so freely. At one point, he closed out like a torpedo, using his Gumby-like length to get his fingers on a shot, then got back on defense and forced a jump ball in the paint.
Another time, he drove to the hoop and got swatted from behind. No worries. Smith reset, cut on the baseline and slammed down on a monster dunk over a taller Utah State defender.
Then, with about a minute to play, Smith executed a play that still doesn’t make much sense. With a defender on him like glue, Smith drove hard to his left. When he hit the elbow, he stopped for a half-second, twisted his head like he was retreating, then jolted back around, took a long step forward and scooped in a layup.
“I acted like I was gonna spin, then I went through with the right hand,” Smith said. “I knew he wouldn’t be expecting it.”
“He tricked me, even,” Rice said. “I think every one of his buckets was (something like that).”
Added guard Chibuzo Agbo, who finished the night with a game-high 20 points that included four triples: “The footwork was crazy.”
A compliment on fundamentals might be the highest praise in Smith’s view. Smith spent his offseason working on some of the most rudimentary stuff: Two-ball dribbling, passing, coming off screens, all that stuff. And, what do you know, it’s showing itself.
The 6-foot-7 Smith is listed as a forward, but basically plays on the wing. In other words, Boise State is not asking him to be a big man. The Broncos just need him to be versatile, which is exactly what he’s been the last week.
After a tough loss to Charlotte in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Rice rolled out a small-ball lineup that had Smith starting in place of center Lukas Milner. He was OK in a win over Loyola Chicago, but didn’t score. Since then, he notched 10 points against Colorado and dropped 17 on Saturday.
“There are times when you just need to go out as a player and have fun with the game,” Smith said. “Because at the end of the day, it is still a game and we all fell in love with it for a reason. Just don’t forget that reason.”
As he sat back adjusting his rectangular-shaped, 90s-era glasses as his smile beamed, it was quite clear Smith hasn’t forgotten his reason.