If Boise State coach Leon Rice needed help limiting the hype around his squad coming off the best season in program history, he got it on Wednesday.
The Broncos came in at No. 3 in the Mountain West preseason media poll — behind Wyoming and top-ranked San Diego State — just months after Boise State roared to the conference’s regular-season and tournament championship.
Even worse: No Bronco was selected to the preseason All-Mountain West team.
“I don’t put too much stock into the preseason stuff,” Rice said at a virtual Mountain West Media Day press conference Wednesday.
“You look at the history of where we’ve been picked and where we’ve finished. I think probably 80 to 90% of the time we’ve finished higher than where we were picked. ... That’s certainly a goal for this year.”
Helping Boise State’s case: The Broncos return a pair of starters in guard Marcus Shaver Jr., last season’s hero who made game-winning 3-pointers look routine, and Tyson Degenhart, the versatile forward who emerged as a freshman.
Those two combined with a handful of other returners and a trio of highly touted newcomers — Texas Tech transfer Chibuzo Agbo, four-star guard Sada Nganga and 6-foot-11 Detroit Mercy transfer Mo Sylla — have joined forces for what might be Rice’s most-talented team.
“We’ve got four or five guys who I really expect to contribute this year that maybe haven’t been in that role,” Rice said. “I’d guess the biggest key to this team right away ... is the ability for these guys to assimilate into their roles.”
SHAVER TO START AT POINT GUARD
The main question for Boise State after last season: Who was going to return? Leading scorer Abu Kigab ran out of eligibility, but center Mladen Armus, guard Emmanuel Akot and Shaver had a year remaining if they wanted it.
Armus decided to begin his professional career. Akot chose to transfer. But Shaver opted to return to Boise State for a sixth year (!) in college.
Some might be wondering: What could he possibly show this year that he hasn’t in the past?
Well, how about a new position?
For the first time since his junior year of high school, Shaver will start at point guard. Last season, he was mainly an off-ball threat while Akot took the ball up the court.
“That’s my natural position,” he said. “That’s the position I’ll play at the next level so being a point guard this year is going to be fun.”
Rice agrees, excited to have a versatile and experienced player running his offense.
“When you put the ball in his hands more, he’s a terrific passer,” Rice said. “He makes others better, has a great feel for the game, all those things that are necessary to be a great point guard. ... But I’ve always loved scoring point guards, too, and he’s a great scorer.”
COULD NGANGA BE THE NEW DEGENHART?
A year ago, a lengthy freshman with long hair began the season sitting on the bench for Boise State. Now, Degenhart is perhaps, minus Rice, the face of the program — equipped with a fun personality that’s led to NIL deals.
Rice knew he was a great player last season. But he couldn’t have foreseen the impact he’d make out of the gate. Which is why it’s tough for him to project how quickly Nganga, the highest-rated prospect to ever sign with Boise State out of high school, will be able to contribute.
“That’s a hard question,” Rice said. “Some of it is their opportunity, some of it is if they’re ready, some of it is circumstances.
“To me, I always view it as like a big-league pitcher. You don’t want to put them up in the majors when he’s not ready, then he gets blasted and it ruins the pitcher’s career. But, also, a good way to learn is experience of on-the-court action.”
RICE ADVOCATES FOR EXPANDED NCAA TOURNAMENT
As conference commissioners and numerous college coaches have spent this week speculating and discussing the possibility of the NCAA Tournament growing from its current 68-team field, Rice had the opportunity to weigh in.
He quickly made a comparison. In college football, he said, there are 131 FBS teams and far more than half of them make a bowl game. Meanwhile, there’s 363 teams in college basketball teams eligible to make the tourney each year and less than 20% get into the big dance.
“I think it needs to expand,” Rice said. “I think if we don’t expand, we’re the ones who will get squeezed out — the Mountain West and the A10 and those kinds of leagues.”
He continued: “We’re not looking to revamp the greatest sporting event in the world. ... But I bet back in the day when there were 32 teams, they were like, ‘Oh, we don’t need any more than that.’ Can you imagine if there were only 32 now?”
BRONCOS GET NEW COURT
Perhaps you saw the photos on social media. If you didn’t, Boise State got a new basketball court at ExtraMile Arena. It is brighter than the old one, with much-lighter wood that Rice said will show well on television
It is very simple, which is how the BSU head coach wanted it.
“I just like a clean basketball floor. I’m a bit of a purist,” Rice said. “So many of these schools all over the country put the city landscape, a map of the world — hey, identify all the European countries on our floor. What? It’s all over the place. There’s too much.”
Rice did say when he first took over at Boise State, he met with former athletic director Gene Bleymaier and the pair discussed and even mocked up what the arena might look like with a blue floor.
Rice looked at the renderings and winced.