The wounds of Boise State’s NCAA Tournament loss to Memphis were only a few hours old when gobs of salt were tossed inside.
Down in Texas, San Diego State choked away a nine-point lead and lost in overtime to a Creighton team that later gave No. 1 seed Kansas fits. And then the storyline began to emerge: The Mountain West again failed to win a game in the NCAA Tournament.
The conference’s four entrants — Wyoming, Boise State, Colorado State and SDSU — all lost in their opening contests. Since 2019, Mountain West teams have lost their last eight March Madness games, raising questions about the strength of conference BSU coach Leon Rice repeatedly said was the toughest he’s ever seen.
“To win the league outright in the best year of the league, that the Mountain West has been from top to bottom,” Rice said, “no doubt, to win it outright is remarkable.”
But perhaps two things can be true at once — that the Mountain West was above-average and still prone to struggles against the country’s top teams.
As The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Mark Zeigler pointed out, the Mountain West is a conference of very few elite bigs (the top player in the league CSU’s David Roddy, a 6-foot-6 power forward). In this year’s tournament, the four Mountain West teams were outscored by a combined 50 points in the paint and lost the rebounding battle by 38.
It took only watching warmups to realize Boise State was, at least, in trouble against Memphis ahead of the Tigers’ 64-53 win on Thursday. Led by 6-11, 250-pound freshman center Jalen Duren, Memphis threw out a roster of dudes who all seemed bigger, stronger, lengthier than Boise State.
The Broncos did not look like the higher seed. Not at tipoff. Not at halftime, when the Tigers led by 19. And not when the buzzer sounded, which left Boise State still without an NCAA Tournament win.
In some ways, Thursday blurred the perception of Boise State’s season.
Undoubtedly, 2022 was the most-prolific year in BSU basketball history. The Broncos finished 27-8, went on a 14-game winning streak, won the Mountain West outright, took home the conference tournament trophy and earned a single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ... and the Broncos still couldn’t win a game in the Big Dance.
The best team in program history still wasn’t good enough to win the big one. And none of the teams the Broncos beat could, either. That’s a tough pill to swallow for Boise State fans, but they shouldn’t even put the capsule in their mouth.
Here are things that are true: The Broncos lost on Thursday. They got outrebounded. They got dominated in the paint. They fell to a Memphis that had been one of the best teams in the nation over the past two months, one that was much bigger than them, and one that gave top-ranked Gonzaga fits on Saturday.
“We didn't handle business in the beginning of the season and put ourselves in a predicament where we had to be a 9 seed,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said on Friday. “But I just don't think that we're a 9 seed.”
Here are things that are also true: Boise State outscored the Tigers by eight over the final 20 minutes. It had the best player on the court (Abu Kigab) in the second half. The SEC went 3-3 in the first round despite being the higher seed in every game. Conferences can struggle in the Big Dance for a million reasons. The Mountain West was as competitive as any in the country. Everything you thought about the Broncos last week is still true.
This Boise State team became the fifth team in Mountain West history to win both the conference tournament and regular season title ... and it didn’t even have a player selected to first-team all-conference.
It won games as a team, with experienced veterans and a roster constructed with about every-type of player possible: Former five-stars, transfers, international signings, a coach’s son, an impactful freshman.
The Broncos do not have the luxury of many other programs in the country. They are not a historic blue blood sure to nab four- and five-star recruits every year. And they are not yet equipped with even close to comparable resources of their opponents.
For example, from 2019 — the last year not affected by COVID — Boise State’s basketball budget ($3,678,140) was seventh in the Mountain West. Furthermore, Rice’s contract this season ($784,197 and likely to increase this offseason) ranked sixth in the conference.
And it didn’t matter this season.
Rice still won Mountain West Coach of the Year. Freshman of the Year Tyson Degenhart — a lightly recruited forward from Spokane who Rice jumped on early — blossomed into a fan favorite and one of the more-versatile players in the league. Boise State won a miraculous 13 games this season decided by two scores or less, providing fans with an uncanny calm in late-game situations.
And aside from Kigab, the Broncos’ leading scorer, every player is eligible to return in 2023. That includes guard Marcus Shaver Jr., who was spectacular through Boise State’s winning streak but struggled in March dealing with illness/injuries, versatile 6-8 guard Emmanuel Akot and big man Mladen Armus, who had some offensive struggles but was a key defensive stopper.
Now, will all three come back? It seems unlikely.
If they do, however, all will have another chance to create more history, to win that first NCAA Tournament game, to ensure they control the perception of their season.