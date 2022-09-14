The only commissioner in Mountain West history announced his resignation Wednesday.
Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson announced his decision to step down effective Dec. 31.
“My one remaining priority was expansion of the College Football Playoff and viable access for the Mountain West,” said Thompson. “I take considerable pride in my committed engagement to this effort over the past two-and-a-half decades and look forward to the finalization of those details in the coming months. With CFP expansion accomplished and having invested almost a third of my life in the Mountain West, the time is now right for me to conclude my tenure and allow the Conference to continue its momentum under new leadership.
“It has been an honor to be part of the Mountain West Conference and direct its growth since 1998, the year in which the Conference was formed,” added Thompson. “To work with our conference staff and the leadership of our member institutions through the years as we have pursued our collective vision has been a rewarding experience. I am grateful to every person and institution who has been a part of our journey and I wish them — and the Conference — the very best in the years ahead.”
Thompson, 66, is the only commissioner in the history of the Mountain West Conference, which officially began operations in January 1999 and was uniquely the second NCAA Division I conference Thompson launched. Under his leadership, the conference negotiated nearly $600 million in television revenue to support its member schools, conference teams have participated in five Bowl Championship Series (BCS)/College Football Playoff (CFP) bowl games, as well as six inaugural bowl contests, and Thompson led successful member expansion efforts over the years to strengthen the conference.
“The entire Mountain West Conference owes a debt of gratitude to Craig for his selfless service over the history of our conference,” said University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes, Chair of the Conference Board of Directors. “His fingerprints are on every accomplishment and every initiative we have undertaken, and he has positioned the Conference to continue to be among the nation’s elite. We look forward to celebrating Craig this fall and during our 25th anniversary year, and although his departure will leave a void we are grateful that Craig will be available as a consultant to the MWC as we navigate the changes taking place in college athletics. We wish Craig and Carla and their children all the very best.”
A 43-year veteran of athletic administration, Thompson has spent all but eight of those years sitting in a commissioner’s chair, making him the only active FBS commissioner with more than 30 years of experience leading a multi-sport conference. Throughout his career, Thompson has been an integral part of the national landscape in intercollegiate athletics, holding many prestigious posts on NCAA and sport-specific national committees. Thompson currently sits on the CFP Management Committee while also serving as a member of the College Football Officiating Board of Managers, LLC. Additionally, he recently closed out a second stint as a member of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. His first five-year term from 1995-2000 culminated with him serving as Chair of the committee from July 1, 1999 to September 1, 2000.
As conference realignment spread throughout the collegiate landscape a decade ago, Thompson positioned the Mountain West for the future with the additions of Fresno State and the University of Nevada on July 1, 2012, and San José State University and Utah State University on July 1, 2013. The University of Hawai‘i also joined the league as a football-only member on July 1, 2012, while Colorado College became a member in women’s soccer on July 1, 2014.
Thompson’s leadership and vision have helped the conference enhance its television revenue and exposure. In January 2020, the Mountain West announced a $270 million, six-year media-rights agreement with CBS and FOX Sports. Beginning in 2020-21 and running through 2025-26, football and men’s basketball games will be televised on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount Plus, FOX, FS1 and FS2. FOX Sports also will have exclusive rights to the Mountain West Football Championship game, which will be televised annually on the FOX family of networks.